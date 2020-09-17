A structure fire Thursday destroyed a mobile home and burned several vehicles and outbuildings in Belgrade, according to fire officials.
Firefighters from Central Valley, Amsterdam and Hyalite fire departments gathered to put out the fire on Bulltail Road Thursday afternoon. Police helped direct people away from the incident.
The fire threw up a large column of smoke that could be seen from Thorpe Road.
It engulfed a mobile home and burned several outbuildings and vehicles, according to Ron Lindroth, Central Valley Fire District chief. The Gallatin Valley Sheriff’s Office is still investigating its cause, he said.
Lindroth said no people were injured in the fire, as far as he was aware. Officials received a call about the fire around noon.
Another structure fire sparked on Bulltail Road in late August. It caused a small grass fire and destroyed a mobile home and at least six cars. No one was injured.
