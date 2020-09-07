Firefighters responded to a fire at a condominium unit at the corner of Baxter Creek Way and Laurel Parkway on Monday morning.
The call came through at 10:30 a.m., and first responders were on the scene about four minutes later, according to Josh Waldo, fire chief of the Bozeman Fire Department.
There were visible flames from the structure when firefighters arrived, he said.
Waldo said responders were able to “knock down” the flames quickly and by 11 a.m. crews were working to ensure any hotspots remained out.
There were no injuries reported, according to Waldo. Firefighters weren’t sure of the extent of the damage but the outside of the rear of the condo was visibly burnt.
The cause is unknown.
While the weather did not have a big impact on containing the fire, he said “the wind didn’t help much.”
Bozeman Fire Department, Hyalite Fire Department, Central Valley Fire District and emergency medical services responded to the fire.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633.