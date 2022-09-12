LIVINGSTON — A structure fire at R-Y Timber in Livingston that started early Monday morning burned three connected buildings on the property and injured two employees.
The fire is contained, said Danielle Babcox, firefighter and spokesperson for Park County Rural Fire District. The severity of the injuries was unknown as of Monday afternoon.
The fire destroyed the timber yard’s planer, which is what they use to smooth the lumber. Without a functioning planer the company won’t be able to operate as normal, said Dennis Davaz, resource manager for R-Y Timber. The timber needs to be smoothed before it is shipped to customers. Davaz did not yet know when it would be up and running again.
“It’s just a blow to us and our employees,” Davaz said.
Some 50 people fought the fire, which took around three hours to control. As of 1 p.m. Monday there were still some hot spots in standing buildings that officials were hosing down.
The fire started around 6 a.m. on Monday. Babcox said they did not know what caused the fire and that officials were investigating.
“It was a very hot, quick fire,” Babcox said.
To get an idea of the size of the fire, the buildings that burned were about 40 feet tall. The burned buildings also had stacks of timber in them.
Babcox said embers from the original fire also started a small wildfire behind the buildings. That fire is now controlled, after burning some sawdust and trees and a timber pile.
As of Monday afternoon there were not yet estimates for the cost of damage, according to Babcox.
Many departments collaborated to quickly respond to and fight the fires, including fire departments from Park County, Livingston, Paradise Valley, and Wilsall.
The Park County Sheriff’s Office and Dispatch, the state marshal, and NorthWestern Energy also responded to the fire.
The company’s website says the mill in Livingston, just south of Interstate 90 on Highway 89, employs more than 85 people.