LIVINGSTON — A structure fire at R-Y Timber in Livingston that started early Monday morning burned three connected buildings on the property and injured two employees.

The fire is contained, said Danielle Babcox, firefighter and spokesperson for Park County Rural Fire District. The severity of the injuries was unknown as of Monday afternoon.

The fire destroyed the timber yard’s planer, which is what they use to smooth the lumber. Without a functioning planer the company won’t be able to operate as normal, said Dennis Davaz, resource manager for R-Y Timber. The timber needs to be smoothed before it is shipped to customers. Davaz did not yet know when it would be up and running again.

Isabel Hicks covers agriculture and is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

