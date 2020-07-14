A fire broke out in the heart of Gardiner on Tuesday, burning a bar and other buildings on the same block.
Crews from multiple fire departments have responded to the blaze in the town at the north entrance of Yellowstone National Park, according to the Park County Sheriff's Office.
The fire sent up black smoke as it torched buildings not far from the north entrance to Yellowstone.
The Livingston Enterprise reported that the Two Bit Saloon, Red's Blue Goose Saloon, Rosie's Bistro, Rosie's Roost and Yellowstone Raft Company are among the buildings affected.
All but the Two Bit Saloon and Yellowstone Raft Company are on the strip of buildings along Park Street, facing the park entrance. The Two Bit and the raft company are immediately behind those buildings, near the intersection of 2nd Street and West Main Street.
