Crews are responding to a wildfire burning northeast of Bozeman in the Bridger Mountains north of the M trail. Police are rerouting traffic on Bridger Canyon Road.
Marna Daley, a Custer Gallatin National Forest spokesperson, said the M trailhead and the Sypes Canyon trailhead are being evacuated, effective immediately. Bridger Canyon Road from Story Mill Road to Jackson Creek Road has been closed.
The Bridger Foothills trail has also been evacuated.
A large plume of smoke and flames can be seen above the M as the fire burns through trees. Helicopters are circling the blaze.
The fire is burning timber. It was estimated at 10 acres as of around 5 p.m., according to a news release. Gallatin County is sweeping the area to evacuate recreationists.
Two large air tankers, four single engine air tankers, firefighters and smokejumpers are all responding to the blaze. Two helicopters are dropping water, officials wrote.
Dan Springer, undersheriff at the Gallatin Valley Sheriff's Office, said weather conditions for the next few days "are not in our favor." People on the east side of the ridge are being notified of the fire, he said.
This story will be updated as more information is available.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.