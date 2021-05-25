A fire broke out along the train tracks north of Bozeman on Tuesday afternoon, sending smoke across Interstate 90.
The fire was on the south side of the tracks and hot spots stretched out for about 3 miles between Belgrade and Bozeman. Traffic on the interstate slowed as smoke clouded visibility.
Crews responding to the fire knocked it down quickly, and had it mostly out by 6 p.m.
Central Valley Fire Department Chief Ron Lindroth said the blaze stretched west along the tracks from Rouse Avenue toward Belgrade. He said they believe it started from a train passing through.
He said the flames were mostly contained between the tracks and the interstate.
At one point, another train was headed toward the fire while crews were battling it. The train stopped before it got into the burn area.
“We always have to be cognizant that fire conditions in Montana are much worse than they appear to be and be careful,” Lindroth said.
Firefighters from a number of departments around the valley responded.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.