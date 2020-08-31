A judicial nomination commission has sent to Gov. Steve Bullock a list of three candidates to replace retiring District Court Judge Holly Brown.
The commission selected Audrey Cromwell, Eric Kitzmiller and Peter Ohman as finalists to replace Brown, the first female district judge in the county. All three are Bozeman lawyers.
Bullock is required to appoint a replacement within 30 days. The replacement would take office within 30 days of the decision and be subject to a Montana Senate confirmation hearing during the 2021 legislative session.
That person would serve the remainder of Judge Brown’s term that ends in 2025.
The commission interviewed narrowed the three finalists down from five candidates last Friday. After the interviews, the commission deliberated and came up with its suggestions.
The commission was made up of Gallatin County District Judge John Brown; Janice Bishop, of Missoula: Karl Englund, of Missoula; Elizabeth Halverson, of Billings; Hal Harper, of Helena; Lane Larson, of Billings; and Nancy Zadick, of Great Falls.
Brown announced earlier this year that she’d retire in the fall. She said she wanted to spend more time with her family, noting her decision wasn’t influenced by the coronavirus pandemic.
Former Gov. Judy Martz in 2004 appointed Brown to replace Judge Mark Guenther after he died of cancer.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.