Filming anything in Montana means that the snow might make a special guest appearance. In Livingston, it means the wind likely will, too.
“We’d have one day where we’re shooting a sequence outside and there’s now snow, and we have a day off and we come back and we have three feet of snow,” Robert Grabow said. “The first day of our shooting … we had 70, 80 mile per hour gusts shooting outside in downtown Livingston.”
Grabow is the writer and executive producer of the film and his crew recently wrapped up production of “The Year of the Dog,” a feature-length film about, at least in part, a dog with an exceptional talent for weight pulling and the dog’s owner, who finds solace and sobriety through his canine companion.
“This movie is really about repair and the fact that, no matter what damage we do to relationships in our lives, we’re always able to heal those relationships and the pathway to do that is really through connection,” Grabow said.
Grabow, whose family is from Livingston where he has since returned, grew up in small villages in Alaska, some of which were on the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race route. When weather got incredibly cold and vehicles wouldn’t start, people living in these rural villages would sometimes use a dogsled team to get around.
After Grabow returned to Montana, he went on a dog mushing trip. The guide told Grabow about himself: He was a recovering alcoholic who credited his sobriety to his dog team.
“As we were talking you could just see this grief that he carried, but that he could hold space for,” Grabow said. “When he told me this story, I was kind of thinking back to my own experiences and people I’ve known who have struggled with addiction in their lives, and I went back and wrote a draft of this over the next week or two.”
That draft, which Grabow said was “a really, really rough draft,” laid out the basics of the story that turned into “The Year of the Dog”: a man who finds his way to sobriety and recovery from his community and especially from his pulling dogs. It’s not a documentary, Grabow said, though some characters and scenes are based on true stories.
The film was shot in various locations around Bozeman and Livingston, including a big dog pulling competition scene filmed at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds. It features Grabow himself, alongside about 150 Bozeman locals as extras, a Bozeman child actor getting his start, and two prominent Indigenous actors.
Michael Spears is a member of the Kul Wicasa Oyate Lakota (Sioux) tribe and now lives in the Bozeman area. Spears made his major debut in the 1990 hit film “Dances with Wolves” and has since appeared in a number of movies and shows, including “Longmire” and “1883.”
Jon Proudstar is a member of the Pascua Yaqui tribe and played the father of one of the main characters, Willie Jack, in the first season of the hit show “Reservation Dogs.” The show, which received rave reviews from viewers and critics alike for its frank and loving perspective on Indigenous youth, was renewed for a second season at FX on Hulu in September 2021.
And Logan Hanley, an elementary school student in Bozeman, will be making his film debut in “The Year of the Dog.”
“He nailed it in his role,” Grabow said of Hanley. “He’d never acted before, and he did an exceptional job.”
Also in the film is Caleb the dog, who made filming a little more spontaneous than his human actor counterparts. Caleb is playing a dog named Yup’ik.
“Dogs are scene stealers,” Grabow joked. “They’re so spontaneous, and good acting requires spontaneity ... the actor has to be really nimble and willing to improvise, because the dogs are improvising all the time.”
Grabow said that filming in the place that’s been his home for so long was a very special experience.
“There’s no way, period, possible, on any planet that we could have made this movie without the local support we had here in Bozeman and in Livingston,” Grabow said. “It was just a reminder that it just kind of feels like home as we were shooting, and it made us more aware of how fortunate we are to be part of this community.”
“The Year of the Dog” was written by Grabow and produced by Grabow and Heather Hanely. It was directed by Andy McGinn and Michael Peterson. George Potter is the film’s director of photography, Erika Share is the assistant camperaperson, William “Lake” Springstead is the sound mixer and Andy Thie is the key grip.
All but McGinn now live in Bozeman.