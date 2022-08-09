Disaster recovery centers that opened to help people register for assistance from the federal government following historic flooding in early June are closing down.
The Federal Emergency Management Administration announced Monday that centers in Park and Carbon counties would be shuttering throughout the week.
The disaster recovery center at Park High School in Livingston is expected to permanently close Wednesday at 6 p.m.
The center at Roosevelt Jr. High in Red Lodge will permanently close on Aug. 12 at 6 p.m. The center at the Fromberg Methodist Church in Fromberg will permanently close the following day, Aug. 13, at 7 p.m.
Though those centers are closing, there will still be a disaster recovery center open in Billings at the United Way of Yellowstone County for people who want assistance in person.
That center is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The federal agency began opening disaster recover centers in a handful of counties following a presidential declaration from the White House that provided federal disaster assistance to people affected by devastating flooding in June.
Tom Kempton, spokesperson for FEMA, said that the closures are because of reduced foot traffic to the disaster recovery centers.
Most people that come to the centers have already registered and need assistance with a determination letter, which can be done online, he said.
Those letters include whether a person is eligible for FEMA assistance, how much money they can expect and for what purposes, and a reason why they were not eligible.
Financial help from the federal agency includes money for temporary housing and basic home repairs.
People can also get assistance with other disaster-related needs, like child care, transportation, medical, funeral or dental costs.
People can still apply by phone at 800-621-3362 or online at disasterassistance.gov for flood recovery assistance from the federal agency until Aug. 29. The agency also has a mobile app people can use to apply.
While the FEMA disaster recovery centers in Park and Carbon counties are slated to close this week, the U.S. Small Business Administration announced Tuesday that its business recovery centers would stay open.
Those include the Livingston Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center, the Gardiner Community Center and the the Super 8 in Cooke City.
The SBA has also approved over $6 million in disaster loans as of Monday.
The federal agency provides physical damage loans and economic injury disaster loans. Home loans for damage accounted for $2.42 million, while economic injury loans accounted for $3.62 million.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.