Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Disaster recovery centers that opened to help people register for assistance from the federal government following historic flooding in early June are closing down.

The Federal Emergency Management Administration announced Monday that centers in Park and Carbon counties would be shuttering throughout the week.

The disaster recovery center at Park High School in Livingston is expected to permanently close Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.