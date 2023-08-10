Let the news come to you

When Bob Linfield turned 70 last year, he wanted to find a way to mark the occasion.

But Linfield, who lives in Thornton, Colorado, had already accomplished a lot. He has been to the top of every “14er,” or peak at or above 14,000 feet, in Colorado, and run or hiked up Pikes Peak 20 times. He estimates he’s been on mountain peaks 400 times in his life.

“When I got to be this age, I thought — I have to do something special,” Linfield said. “I started walking this way, but I wasn’t really sure that I was going to come all the way up. But eventually it fell into place and I said, ‘I’m going to go to where my mother and father grew up,’ which was Bozeman.”


