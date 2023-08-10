Bob Linfield stands outside Linfield Hall on the Montana State University campus, named for his great-grandfather, Frederic Bloomfield Linfield, former dean of the College of Agriculture, on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. Linfield, 71, spent two summers trekking from his home outside of Denver to Bozeman, where his mother lives and he spent time as a child.
When Bob Linfield turned 70 last year, he wanted to find a way to mark the occasion.
But Linfield, who lives in Thornton, Colorado, had already accomplished a lot. He has been to the top of every “14er,” or peak at or above 14,000 feet, in Colorado, and run or hiked up Pikes Peak 20 times. He estimates he’s been on mountain peaks 400 times in his life.
“When I got to be this age, I thought — I have to do something special,” Linfield said. “I started walking this way, but I wasn’t really sure that I was going to come all the way up. But eventually it fell into place and I said, ‘I’m going to go to where my mother and father grew up,’ which was Bozeman.”
Linfield’s mother still spends summers in Bozeman, so he made her condo on the east side of town his destination. A few miles short of there though, was a symbolic endpoint: Linfield Hall on Montana State University’s campus.
Linfield is the great-grandson of Frederic Bloomfield Linfield, the namesake for the building who was the first dean of the College of Agriculture. According to MSU’s website, Linfield laid the foundation “for the institutions as they exist today — responsive to the needs of producers and students. His vision and persistence are unmatched.”
For Bob Linfield, then, marking the end of his walk at Linfield Hall made sense as a way to honor his family’s Gallatin Valley roots.
Starting last summer, Linfield started from his home outside of Denver. Not wanting to camp — he’s “too old for that,” in his own words — he started out by walking out from his car, then back, covering 18 to 25 miles in one day with rest days in between.
Once he got started, Linfield said walking became addicting.
“There were people who thought I was absolutely crazy to do it,” Linfield said.
He went from Colorado to Cheyenne, then on to Laramie, Medicine Bow, Casper, Shoshoni then Dubois.
While walking through Wyoming, Linfield said about 90 people stopped him to ask him if he was okay. One woman, a volunteer with the senior meals service Meals on Wheels, even offered him a snack.
One of the surprising things he noticed was the number of dead animals on the side of the road — deer, elk, foxes and the like. That, and the number of roadside memorials he saw for car accident victims.
“I can’t go by any one of those crosses or grave markers along the way without wondering who those people were,” Linfield said. “If you drive your car 1000 miles, you don’t see that much, but when you’re walking, the things you see and notice, the way animals look at you ... It’s just amazing.”
By the time he got to Casper, Wyoming, he was too far away from home for driving back and forth to make sense. So this summer, his wife, Marian Linfield, accompanied him in a car to ferry him back and forth from his walk to hotels. Linfield did four to five day walks, covering anywhere from 45 to 65 miles at a time. His total mileage ended up close to 1,030.
His mother, Joy Linfield, and sister, Jana Linfield, joined him for a bit as he walked through the Wind River Reservation in Wyoming. His mother, at 94, even walked with him for half a mile.
Though Linfield’s sister insisted walking through the Gallatin Canyon would be the most dangerous part of his trek, he said he felt most at-risk while walking through Grand Teton and Yellowstone national parks, where road shoulders were thin and wildlife a factor.
Though he carried bear spray, Linfield said he didn’t have any sightings as he worked his way through the parks, by Old Faithful and out of the west entrance. He got to West Yellowstone, then turned north again and walked along Highway 191.
There, he had his worst experience four days before the end of his trek, when rain and hail made the Gallatin Canyon a harrowing time. He even had to ignore a warning from a sheriff’s deputy in order to continue his walk as he tried to avoid slipping into the Gallatin River or into traffic.
“I wouldn’t do that again,” Linfield said.
He also stopped by an old cabin his mother used to own on Greek Creek, where the current residents invited him in to look around. He reached Bozeman on Wednesday, and relaxed by Linfield Hall in the late morning before moving on to his mother’s home. Linfield was already looking forward to hiking back in Colorado.
“Four days ago was my hardest day. This is the best day,” Linfield said. “Not just because I’m reaching the goal, but I’m happy … and it’s time for me to concentrate on spending time with Marian.”
