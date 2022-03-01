Another resource for those experiencing homelessness will open in Bozeman on Thursday.
Family Promise of Gallatin Valley is opening the doors to its Family Resource Center at its new location at 1603 Tschache Lane.
The Family Resource Center will be a place for families experiencing homelessness to get access to resources like a full kitchen, shower, laundry facility, and computer and internet access to apply for jobs.
Each family is also paired with a case manager to help them get back on their feet and work toward having a living situation that is sustainable, said Christel Chvilicek, the executive director for the nonprofit.
“If we can get families before they’re in the shelter maybe we can get them to skip the shelter in general (and into a home),” Chvilicek said.
While prepping for the Resource Center’s opening day Thursday, the organization is looking for donations for items like diapers, laundry detergent or other household goods. The nonprofit has an Amazon Wishlist under its name that lists specific items that are particularly needed.
The Family Resource Center is one of the last pieces left to fully opening its recently completed building near Lowe’s.
The first floor of the 18,000-square-foot building is home to the Rising Stars Early Learning Center. The learning center opened in February and will eventually have space for up to 96 children.
The Family Resource Center takes up about 2,500 square feet in the building, which also has office space for staff.
The organization broke ground on the new building in January 2021.The organization is still raising money to meet the $5.4 million cost of the new building. The organization is hoping to raise an additional $800,000 that it took a gap loan out for.
Plans to build the new facility were dreamed up about three years ago, Chvilecek said.
At the time, the organization knew bigger facilities would be needed to keep up with a steadily growing demand for services.
Then the pandemic hit.
“We’ve moved into our new facility and we’re already almost outgrown,” Chvilicek said. “We knew that the community was growing and we knew there was going to be a huge need but we didn’t realize how fast that growth would be.”
Over the past two years, demand for Family Promise’s services have increased exponentially, Chvilicek said.
Between 2019 and 2021, the number of people using Family Promise’s programs and services increased by 685%, Chvilicek said.
In 2019, the organization served 42 families. By 2021, that was up to 213 families seeking out its programs.
Family Promise has three transitional housing units and three static shelter locations. It also runs homelessness prevention programs, case management, financial education and Wheels to Work.
It’s able to provide shelter for up to 19 families.
The Family Resource Center should help meet the growing need, she said, but it’s still not enough. On an average week, five to ten families are on the wait list for emergency shelter, she said.
“We still can’t keep up,” Chvilicek said.