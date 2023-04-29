Spring into Action drive
Buy Now

Family Promise of Gallatin Valley community engagement and volunteer manager Angela Davis, left, hands out wish-lists to customers at Rosauers in Bozeman alongside volunteers Taylor Patterson, Kaila Pick and Ella Pace during the ‘Spring Into Action’ community donation drive on Saturday, April 29 2023.

 Helena Dore/Chronicle Staff Writer

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Over the last three years, Family Promise of Gallatin Valley has grown its eviction prevention, emergency shelter, transitional housing and childcare programs, which are aimed at ending the cycle of homelessness.

New since the COVID-19 pandemic’s onset, staff at the organization are renting out two large emergency shelters, and they’ve opened an early learning center to provide families with affordable child care. They assisted just under 200 children and their families over the last fiscal year.

Angela Davis, community engagement and volunteer manager for the organization, said staff with Family Promise want to celebrate the good work they do, but they also have a clear understanding that they’re nowhere near a stopping point.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.