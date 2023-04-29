Family Promise of Gallatin Valley community engagement and volunteer manager Angela Davis, left, hands out wish-lists to customers at Rosauers in Bozeman alongside volunteers Taylor Patterson, Kaila Pick and Ella Pace during the ‘Spring Into Action’ community donation drive on Saturday, April 29 2023.
Over the last three years, Family Promise of Gallatin Valley has grown its eviction prevention, emergency shelter, transitional housing and childcare programs, which are aimed at ending the cycle of homelessness.
Angela Davis, community engagement and volunteer manager for the organization, said staff with Family Promise want to celebrate the good work they do, but they also have a clear understanding that they’re nowhere near a stopping point.
“Now is not the time to let off the gas. There’s still a significant need in our community. We want to make community members aware that there is a need, and we want to continue to strive to meet that need,” she said.
To help families on their journeys to secure, stable livelihoods, Family Promise has to provide them with basic resources and common household items are a necessity. To bulk up on those supplies, volunteers handed wish lists to customers at four storefronts in Belgrade and Bozeman on Saturday.
The activity was part of the annual “Spring Into Action” community donation drive, which is aimed at bolstering the nonprofit’s inventory of supplies in one large push. Customers at several stores were asked to donate everything from toilet paper to bath towns to furniture.
All the items support Family Promise’s programs, which serve roughly 100 families at any given time, according to Davis.
“While we’re on this journey with families to stabilization, we’re asking a lot of them,” she said. “If we’re going to ask, we want to give.”
Throughout the morning and afternoon, volunteers handed wish lists to customers who shopped by Town and Country Foods, Rosauers and Walmart in Bozeman, as well as Albertsons in Belgrade. Some people dropped off items as they walked out.
Volunteers Ella Pace, Kaila Pick and Taylor Patterson — members of the Alpha Omicron Pi sorority at Montana State University — stood at the Rosauers storefront along with Savannah McGary, a member of the Phi Upsilon Omicron Honor Society.
“Most of the year, we’re asking people to come to us and give to us,” Davis said. “This is an opportunity for us to meet the community while they’re out in the valley and have immediate access to the things that we need.”
Davis said the drive is especially important, given the pace at which families burn through supplies. For example, over 80 young children are enrolled in Family Promise’s Rising Stars Early Learning Center, and lots of them use diapers.
“All of those diapers have to be checked and changed every two hours,” she said. “So in a day, we can blow through over 200 diapers. That’s why we’re out here today. We have a significant need.”
Ultimately, Family Promise hopes to end the cycle of homelessness, and while the organization has grown its capacity in the Gallatin Valley over the last few years the number of people it serves has more than doubled.
In the Bozeman School District alone, some 138 students grades K-12 experienced homelessness during the last school year, according to Family Promise board member and family-school services coordinator Anna Edwards.
“Right now we have something like close to 20 families on our waitlist,” Davis said. “We are full in our shelter. We are full in our transitional housing. But we still have families in need. … We know we need to be doing more. We know we need to be serving more.”
Most people living in the Gallatin Valley have experienced how hard it is to rent or own a home, but the families who experience homelessness are living through an invisible crisis in many ways, Davis said.
“Families aren’t typically going to be the ones that are soliciting on the corner with their little ones, because there’s a fear,” she said. The challenges are compounded by a severe lack of affordable and available childcare within the area.
“Too often, we’re having this conversation of ‘I can pay rent, or I can pay for child care,’” she said. “When we were looking at ending that cycle of homelessness … we understood that early child care had to be a part of that equation. It has to be a part of that conversation.”
