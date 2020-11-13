Don Baide got his start in jewelry in his parents’ Billings basement decades ago, making jewelry on their pool table. Now, 50 years and some change later, his son Jason Baide is taking over The Gem Gallery, a longtime Bozeman business Don built from the ground up.
“To have started a family business from scratch, from nothing, from literally making silver jewelry in my parents’ basement on the pool table to making this into a multi-million dollar jewelry store and to have had my son say, this is what I want to do ... Man, I couldn’t be any prouder,” Don said.
Jason will be buying The Gem Gallery and its inventory from Don, who is retiring and plans to spent more time at the Vortex Montana Yogo sapphire mine he owns, as well as traveling with his wife when COVID-19 permits doing so.
Though the store has been open since 1994, Don has been making jewelry in Bozeman for 45 years, including with an anvil in his Montana State University dorm room when he was a student and later in MSU’s metal smithing workshop. (He got in trouble with his downstairs neighbors for banging on the anvil too late in the night, he said.)
Some of Don’s first customers from those days have stayed his customers since, and some of their children have had wedding or engagement rings made by Jason, two generations of both the client and jeweler.
“I’ve made rings for family members and then they’ve had kids, and their kids have come and made rings,” Don said. “That’s very encouraging for me to see that.”
Not everything in The Gem Gallery is custom-made like it was in the beginning, though much of it still is, with Jason and two full-time goldsmiths at the bench. Don and Jason’s design styles are different, but just similar enough that the connection is clear, Jason said.
“He looked at something I made and said, well, that looks like something I would have made,” said Jason, who has won several national and international awards for his jewelry design.
The Gem Gallery is holding a liquidation sale to help move out old inventory and make space for the new, though Don said some folks thought the sale meant it was closing entirely. He’s happy that’s not the case, and that Jason is willing and excited to take over the family business.
“I grew up working here at the shop, designing and creating,” Jason said. “I love what I do, and I’m very excited to take over the whole store.”
Jason’s first job at The Gem Gallery was hunting stray tiny stones and pieces of gold that would fly off the bench, Don said. He went to Hawthorne Elementary School just a few blocks from the store and would walk over after school to hang out with his dad and to find those tiny stones. He was entering and placing in jewelry in competitions by the time he was a sophomore at MSU, where he graduated with a triple major in 2018.
Don said he’s confident in Jason’s ability to run the store and help Bozemanites find their perfect piece of jewelry for another 45 years.
“To be able to pass it along to my second generation is just the dream of my life,” Don said. “I’m about as proud a papa as you can get.”
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.