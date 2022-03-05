Two-year-old Nash Olsen got to sit in the driver’s seat of a snowcat on Saturday morning. He wanted to turn it on and run the blade, but he had to give up his seat so other kids could enjoy it.
In front of the big machine, families collected puzzle pieces from a white bucket. They were participating in the Ride and Seek on-snow scavenger hunt— an annual event that benefits the Bridger Bowl Foundation.
Chad Buckridge, events coordinator for the Bridger Bowl ski area, said money raised through the Ride and Seek goes toward ski P.E. programs for kids in public schools. The mission of the foundation is to help those who can’t afford to ski enjoy the mountain.
Anywhere between 150 and 200 people typically participate in the Ride and Seek, and the hunt changes up a little bit every year, according to Buckridge. Last year’s event involved a word jumble. There was a magician at the Alpine Cabin one year.
There’s a raffle at the end of the hunt, but its central purpose is to support public schools and programs that give kids opportunities to ski, Buckridge said. It costs $10 to participate.
Josh Olsen knew the Ride and Seek was happening on Saturday, but he and his son Nash weren’t participating when they walked by the partially-buried snowcat. Josh thought it would be fun to check out more checkpoints later in the day.
“(The Bridger Bowl Foundation) is an awesome organization,” Josh said. “They are trying to keep skiing affordable for the community and make skiing accessible for everyone.”
Saturday was 11-year-old Cobi Lowe’s first time participating in the Ride and Seek, and he thought it was a fun way to go all around the mountain to find different cool places.
Lowe had trouble decoding one clue because it wasn’t on Bridger Bowl’s map, but he eventually found the correct spot at a run off of the Pierre’s Knob chairlift.
“Bridger is here so we can ski,” he said. “They don’t want money. They just want people to have fun riding. I hope it never closes.”
Nine-year-old Betsy Grabowski and 8-year-old Louis Grabowski of Livingston have gone to the Ride and Seek three times. Every year they’ve gone, they’ve gotten to learn more about the mountain, said Christi Grabowski, their mom.
It was exciting to Christi that this year the kids were able to solve one of the clues before she did. They’d learned about Montana’s state flower— the bitterroot— from school, she said. One of the runs was called Bitterroot.
“(The Ride and Seek) makes for a very fun day, and there’s music afterwards,” Christi said.