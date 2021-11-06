Families gather at annual Bridger Ski Foundation ski swap to buy discounted gear ahead of winter season By Helena Dore Chronicle Staff Writer Helena Dore Author email Nov 6, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 10 Buy Now Anna Kaufmann browses a line of skis at the Bridger Ski Foundation's 53rd annual ski swap on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Helena Dore/Chronicle Buy Now Volunteer Nathan Kuehl carries a pair of downhill skies to the correct shelf during the 53rd annual Bridger Ski Foundation Ski Swap on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. Sellers dropped off gear Friday to sell Saturday and Sunday. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Kelly Thurston looks through a line of jackets at the Bridger Ski Foundation ski swap on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Helena Dore/Chronicle Buy Now Cross-country ski boots are marked with tags at the Bridger Ski Foundation ski swap on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. About 70% of the items at the swap were consigned, and the rest were new, according to Evan Weiss, executive director of BSF. Helena Dore/Chronicle Brendan Cleary, a buyer for East Slope Outdoors in Big Sky, center, drops off outdated and unsold gear at the 53rd annual Bridger Ski Foundation Ski Swap on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. Sellers dropped off gear on Friday to sell on Saturday and Sunday. Mike Murgatroy, master head coach for BSF, right, and volunteer Kern Stevenson, left, help Cleary unload his items. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Volunteers and Bridger Ski Foundation staff help sellers unload their gear at the 53rd annual BSF Ski Swap on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. Sellers dropped off gear Friday to sell Saturday and Sunday. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Volunteers help buyers drop off their gear at the 53rd annual Bridger Ski Foundation Ski Swap on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. Sellers dropped off gear on Friday to sell on Saturday and Sunday. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Volunteers and Bridger Ski Foundation staff help sellers unload their gear at the 53rd annual BSF Ski Swap on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. Sellers dropped off gear Friday to sell Saturday and Sunday. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Sellers carry goods across the parking lot at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds to sell in the 53rd annual Bridger Ski Foundation Ski Swap on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. The swap will be open for business Saturday and Sunday. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Skies and other equipment are leaned up against the building outside of the 53rd annual Bridger Ski Foundation Ski Swap on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. Sellers dropped off gear Friday to sell Saturday and Sunday. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mary Ellen Mattison and George Mattison bought their 2-year-old daughter Cassidy her first pairs of skis at Saturday’s ski swap in Bozeman.On the sidewalks outside of the Gallatin County Fairgrounds, Cassidy practiced stepping into the bindings of her new skis. The set was the smallest Mary Ellen and George could find that day.The Mattisons love skiing at Bridger Bowl Ski Area, but they haven’t been able to get out there much with their daughter around. They hope to get Cassidy tromping around the yard in her new gear so she can get used to the heavy equipment. “The ski swap is just a good opportunity, especially with growing kids, to get them used gear,” Mary Ellen said.Kids gear tends to sell the most at Bridger Ski Foundation’s annual ski swap, and that’s probably because children are growing fast and cycling through equipment often, said BSF spokesperson Jenny White.A line of eager shoppers wrapped through the Fairgrounds at 9 a.m., one hour before doors opened to the general public.Shoppers could be seen rifling through cross-country and powder skis, snowboards, boots, poles, backpacks, helmets, gloves, mittens, jackets and much more. Buy Now Maddie Britt, Kennedy Duck and Kaitlin Raven head a line of shoppers at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Shoppers at the Bridger Ski Foundation's ski swap were looking for used and new gear ahead of the 2021-2022 winter season. Helena Dore/Chronicle The swap is the Bridger Ski Foundation’s largest fundraiser, raking in about $80,000 for the club per year on average. Inventory at the event is both new and used, BSF takes a 20% commission on items that are sold.The Bridger Ski Foundation offers youth programs for Nordic, Alpine and freestyle skiing, free-skiing and snowboarding, as well as Alpine ski racing and Nordic training programs for adults, White said.Money raised at the swap subsidizes scholarships and BSF’s programs to keep costs down. It also goes toward grooming area trails. The club grooms close to 45 miles of trails in Bozeman proper and up Sourdough and Hyalite canyons. While the swap is an important fundraiser for BSF, White said it is much more than that. The event allows people to buy used gear or upgrade their gear at discounted prices, which is important because getting ahold of equipment is a huge barrier to participating in winter sports.Organizers held the 53rd annual BSF ski swap on Friday and Saturday, and plans were to hold it again on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sellers must pick their items up between 2 and 5 p.m. on Sunday or they’ll be kept by the ski club.Evan Weiss, executive director of the Bridger Ski Foundation, said Sunday is a good day for people to shop at the swap because fewer people are there, and prices drop.Sixteen-year-old Ellie Boyd, an Alpine skier, won a “golden ticket” at this year’s swap. Kids whose names were drawn as part of BSF’s Golden Ticket Contest got free entry to the event and $50 to spend.Boyd used her golden ticket to buy some ski boots, poles and socks. “(The swap) is a lot of fun. I’m super excited,” she said. She plans to go again next year.After the swap was canceled due to COVID-19 last year, BSF staff worried the club wouldn’t be able to operate as normal because of the financial loss, Weiss said. Fortunately, staff found other sources of financial support. Buy Now Volunteer Cara Priem hangs jackets in preparation for the 53rd annual Bridger Ski Foundation Ski Swap on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. Sellers dropped off gear on Friday to sell Saturday and Sunday. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Swap sponsors on Saturday included Billion Auto Group and Duckworth, which offers premium Montana wool apparel. Big Sky Mountain Products, which sells climbing skins for backcountry skiing and snowboarding, was also there.A fleet of 400 volunteers puts in the hours to make the swap happen each year, White said. On Saturday morning, those volunteers were checking out gear, crunching sales data into computers and talking to customers at the Fairgrounds.Volunteers get early entrance into the swap, which is a draw, but White said she thinks BSF has a solid volunteer-base because they love the work, and many have been dedicating their time to the club for 25 years or more."The system is amazing," White said. "It's a little old-school, but that's the beauty of the ski swap." Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628. 