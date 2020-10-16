A week after Bozeman city commissioners voted to appoint a planning board member to fill the open seat on the commission, activists who largely supported another candidate say they still want elected officials to address their concerns.
The vote for Jennifer Madgic was unanimous, with many of the commissioners pointing to her extensive planning experience as key reasons for their support. But the majority of comments during the meeting were for another of the applicants, Christopher Coburn. Many who spoke during the meeting cited Coburn’s experience in public health — he serves on the Gallatin City-County Board of Health — and his perspective as a young Black man as reasons they supported him.
Three activist groups — Forward Montana, Sunrise Gallatin and Bozeman United for Racial Justice — released a statement the day after the vote calling the process “undemocratic” and criticizing commissioners for affirming the importance of public comment during the meeting before they “completely dismiss(ed) their voices.”
During Tuesday’s commission meeting — Madgic’s first as a commissioner — roughly 20 people criticized the decision during public comment, with some calling it a “great injustice,” a “slap in the face,” and a “huge missed opportunity.” Several said it felt like the commission was dismissive of the perspective of young people.
Coburn said he believes the reaction is to more than just this singular decision.
“It’s about the continued pattern of the .. diverse experiences of particularly young and BIPOC (Black, indigenous and people of color) not being valued or not being seen as equally important,” Coburn said. “So I think that’s really what people are responding to, and frankly are a little bit tired of.”
Coburn said he feels like the situation touches on a frustrating dynamic: Often, he said, it seems that people in power ask for young, diverse people to get involved, then disregard what they have to say. Terry Bradley, who spoke in support of Coburn and criticized the city commission during Tuesday’s meeting, said he felt like the commissioners ignored the hours of public comment during the meeting.
The meeting, Bradley said, felt like “the theater of a democratic process.”
“I don’t think they intentionally were vindictive or trying to do that, but I think the impact of it was silencing and completely throwing aside young community members’ voices, (and) BIPOC community voices,” Bradley said.
Among other things, Bradley said he hopes that moving forward, more accountability is added into the process of appointing a new commissioner.
Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham said criticism that there was not enough discussion in response to public comment during the meeting resonated with him. Before the meeting, Cunningham said he made a promise to himself that he wouldn’t say anything negative about any of the 20 applicants, but instead focus on the positives of the candidate he intended to support.
Looking back, Cunningham said he is considering whether that was a disservice to the public.
Mayor Cyndy Andrus disagreed with the notion that the process was undemocratic, noting that commissioners followed the city charter, the same that was followed when she was appointed to the commission over a decade ago. Andrus said she wouldn’t have done anything differently but added there should be some opportunities for more engagement moving forward.
Andrus said it was too soon to lay out any specific next steps, but Cunningham said he’s talked to several other commissioners about how to start discussions with the younger generation of involved Bozeman residents. Madgic said she would support listening to the public on changing the appointment process.
Madgic said she isn’t considering resigning her position and hasn’t thought about whether she will run in next year’s election. The backlash to her appointment has fortified one thing for Madgic: Some groups don’t feel the city listens to them, something she said she noticed during her time on the planning board, as well.
“Regardless of what groups or individuals are out there that feel for one reason or another they’re not being heard, I really support improving processes to make sure those voices are heard,” Madgic said. “That’s across the board.”
Andrus and other commission members said despite the criticisms, they hope engagement continues from those frustrated. Commissioner I-Ho Pomeroy said it is encouraging that so many young people are involved with this issue.
“It’s very important ... because Bozeman is full of young people,” Pomeroy said.
Commissioner Michael Wallner — the youngest on the commission — said it was hard to hear people say they don’t feel that the perspective of younger people is heard by the commission. At 33, Wallner said he is trying to represent his generation. Wallner said he hopes someone his age or younger runs for the city commission during the next election cycle in 2021.
“I’m trying to bring that voice to the Bozeman City Commission, I really am,” Wallner said. “I carry that on my shoulders, and I feel terrible if they felt like their voices were not represented in a local democracy.”
Apart from the 2021 elections, Madgic’s appointment may lead to increased involvement from residents. One person said emphatically during Tuesday’s meeting that the youth have “realized our power and are watching.”
Bradley said they are committed to making sure this is a long-term conversation that leads to long-term change. In the view of Justice Geddes, a community organizer who frequently attends city commission meetings, this is just one issue that is getting younger people involved.
The state of national politics is one thing, Geddes said, compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic and concerns over climate change, racial injustice and police brutality. All of it seems to be leading more people to involvement at the local level, Geddes said.
“That’s why we’re seeing more and more people in Bozeman getting engaged,” Geddes said. “People are now paying attention and people are seeing how the commission is acting.”
