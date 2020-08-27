Tom Duffy made a final flight home on Thursday.
Duffy, a local businessman and helicopter pilot for Gallatin County’s search and rescue for 20 years, died on Monday after his helicopter crashed while he was helping fight a 1,300-acre wildfire in northern Oregon. He was 40.
On Thursday, a plane carried Duffy’s body back from Oregon, to a hangar in Belgrade where he was reunited with his family. From there, Duffy’s body was transferred to a hearse and taken to Dahl Funeral Chapel.
Behind the hearse came a long line of cars filled with family and friends. Law enforcement vehicles — from the sheriff’s office, search and rescue, the U.S. Forest Service and more — followed behind, lights flashing.
The rotors of a Life Flight helicopter chopped through the air as it followed the procession.
Firefighters from Central Valley Fire District, wearing face coverings, lined Airport Road. They stood in front of a fire engine. A large American flag was hoisted up by the truck’s ladder and waved in the wind.
As Duffy’s body passed, the firefighters saluted the car. Two women in a van in the procession wiped tears from their eyes as they passed them.
The procession moved onto Frontage Road, then to Seveth Avenue, then to Interstate 90. It exited at East Main Street and went to the funeral home on Highland Boulevard.
Hundreds of people lined the route to pay their respects one last time to the pilot who has been described as a “world-class rescue pilot who instilled confidence in SAR volunteers on every mission.”
“He was a big man with a big heart who brought calm and skill to every mission,” a sheriff’s office news release said.
Duffy owned several businesses in Bozeman, including Bozeman Hot Springs. He was the third-generation of his family to pilot a helicopter for Gallatin County’s search and rescue.
He is also a former Montana State University basketball player. When he was a sophomore, Duffy was the leading shot blocker in the Big Sky Conference.
He’s also been described as a religious man. He was known to skip basketball games on weekends because, as a Seventh-day Adventist, he observed the Sabbath from sundown Friday to sundown Saturday.
He served on two boards for the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Montana, and the church’s board of education.
