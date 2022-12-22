Subzero temperatures descended upon Bozeman and the rest of Montana Wednesday evening, causing power outages, endangering people experiencing homelessness and disrupting holiday travel plans.
Temperatures plummeted Wednesday evening, and much of the day Thursday followed the same trend.
Scott Coulston, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Great Falls, said that the unofficial temperature recorded Wednesday night was minus 45 degrees. That is the second time temperatures at the airport bottomed out at minus 45 — the first was in 1962.
But it was still short of being a record. The record low temperature recorded at the airport was minus 46, which was recorded in 1957.
The extreme cold caused some electrical and natural gas outages in the Bozeman area, according to a release from NorthWestern Energy.
The cold has caused “higher-than-normal demand” for electricity, which has strained the grid, the release stated and has caused isolated outages.
Frozen regulators for natural gas meters are the culprits behind some homes and businesses experiencing natural gas interruptions.
People can report an outage online or by calling 888-467-2669.
The HRDC’s warming center was near capacity Wednesday evening, with 95 people seeking shelter from the cold.
Penny Johnson, spokesperson for the nonprofit, said that she was unaware of any deaths from the cold, but that some people who sought shelter were showing early signs of frostbite. She said that two outreach teams were sent out Wednesday night to make contact with people urban camping, or sleeping in their vehicles.
The teams interacted with about 20 people, and were able to get three to come to the warming center. The others were given blankets, propane and gas cards to make sure they would be as safe as possible, she said.
The outreach team convinced a person below the age of 18 living in a tent to come to the warming center — the person was not wearing shoes and had begun to show signs of frostbite, Johnson said.
Though there are 110 beds in the facility, Johnson said that HRDC has been approved to hold 120 people if necessary. She added that the non profit has contingency plans with other community organizations should the warming center reach capacity.
Johnson said that the warming center is also operating 24/7.
“We’re able to do that because of the generosity of the community,” she said.
People can donate money or items to combat the cold, like blankets, new socks, hand and foot warmers and hats and gloves to the organization, she said. People can donate online or at the main office at 32 S Tracy Ave. in Bozeman.
The Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport dealt with a spate of flight cancellations. Brian Sprenger, executive director of the airport, said that there had been 20 cancellations by midday Thursday.
He added that a little over half of the cancellations resulted from the weather in the area. The rest were caused by weather issues at major hubs, like O’Hare International Airport in Chicago.
Sprenger said that people should expect delays, and that the best thing to do is contact the airline they’re traveling with.
Bridger Bowl also shuttered for a second day in the row because of the extreme cold. Erin O’Connor, spokesperson for the ski area, said that Bridger Bowl is planning to open Friday thanks to a forecasted increase in temperatures.
Patrick Pierce, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Great Falls, said that frigid temperatures would begin to rise overnight.
He said that warmer air was headed toward Bozeman that would begin to push the polar air eastward.
By around 11 a.m. Friday, temperatures could increase to the teens and 20s and could stick around for much of next week. Wind chill advisories are expected to be lifted around the same time. Pierce said there also could be about a half inch of snow in Bozeman Friday.
“You’re looking at pretty much a good 60 degree flip with these winds coming through,” Pierce said.
