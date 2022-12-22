Let the news come to you

Subzero temperatures descended upon Bozeman and the rest of Montana Wednesday evening, causing power outages, endangering people experiencing homelessness and disrupting holiday travel plans.

Temperatures plummeted Wednesday evening, and much of the day Thursday followed the same trend.

Scott Coulston, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Great Falls, said that the unofficial temperature recorded Wednesday night was minus 45 degrees. That is the second time temperatures at the airport bottomed out at minus 45 — the first was in 1962.


Alex can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

