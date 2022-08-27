The 11th annual Digger Days event returned to Dollar Drive in Belgrade on Saturday, and all throughout the day, kids climbed up sandpits and hopped into cranes, excavators, dump trucks and more.
An open lot beneath the backdrop of the Bridgers came alive with the beep-beep of horns honking and the whir of heavy equipment moving. Children raced around with buckets in their hands and multi-colored hard hats on their heads.
Eagle Mount Development Coordinator Aidan Young said Saturday’s event was the busiest Digger Days yet. The organization sold about 2,200 tickets last year, and this year, it sold more than 5,000 ticks both online and at the gate.
“We’ve gotten so much help from all these construction guys, and they coordinated with each other to get all the machinery out here. I mean, they were out here 10 hours a day all week,” Young said.
Money raised at Digger Days — an annual hullabaloo where kids get to handle construction equipment — supports Eagle Mount’s programs, which focus on adaptive recreation and adventure for disabled people and people with cancer.
This year, about 70 sponsors contributed their heavy equipment and donated a significant amount of time to make the event happen. SIME Construction, TMC Inc. and Knife River were the three main companies behind the event, but many others contributed, Young said.
Kevin Sylvester, executive director of Eagle Mount, said Digger Days is a good example of the community that supports the organization’s mission, and it is appreciative of the sponsors who’ve powered the event for the last 11 years.
There is a workforce development component of the event, according to Sylvester. He said he enjoyed seeing young kids climbing on equipment and maybe envisioning themselves being the operators someday.
Kids drove and operated excavators, rock trucks and cranes — with supervision, of course — and there were about 40 pieces of stationary equipment where they could see the controls and honk the horns.
People could also check out about a dozen food trucks and interactive booths. There was even a station where kids could pretend to put out fires with a mini fire hose, Young said.
Digger Days is one of Eagle Mount’s biggest fundraisers of the year, and it allows the organization to raise vital funds for its mission, Sylvester said.
“We couldn’t do it without the support of a generous community,” he said.
