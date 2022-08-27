Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The 11th annual Digger Days event returned to Dollar Drive in Belgrade on Saturday, and all throughout the day, kids climbed up sandpits and hopped into cranes, excavators, dump trucks and more.

An open lot beneath the backdrop of the Bridgers came alive with the beep-beep of horns honking and the whir of heavy equipment moving. Children raced around with buckets in their hands and multi-colored hard hats on their heads.

Eagle Mount Development Coordinator Aidan Young said Saturday’s event was the busiest Digger Days yet. The organization sold about 2,200 tickets last year, and this year, it sold more than 5,000 ticks both online and at the gate.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.