A group of Montana State University students are hosting a “danceathon” on Sunday to benefit the Shodair Children’s Hospital and are hoping to raise over $30,000 to go to its new hospital.
The Montanathon Dance Marathon will benefit Shodair Children’s Hospital, a 74-bed hospital in Helena that provides acute, residential and outpatient psychiatric care for children and teens. Shodair is Montana’s only Children’s Miracle Network Hospital.
The danceathon is organized by a group of 10 MSU students — with support from the Children’s Miracle Network — and is now in its third year.
The dance marathon will take place from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Sunday at the SUB on campus and is open to all. Advanced registration is required to attend the event.
Registration closes on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. To register visit tinyurl.com/montanathon-2022 online. For those with two left feet, donations can be made online at the same link.
There will be silent disco dances, dance events, speeches from Shodair executives, and a few other events. The dance will also be livestreamed at Shodair Hospital, so patients can get down and boogie too.
There are already over 150 people registered — mostly college students.
Emmett Van Allen, one of the students organizing the event, said the group is hoping over 300 people attend the event to help reach their goal of $30,000.
“This is a great way to fundraise but also a great way to make kids in a children’s hospital feel loved and cared for,” Van Allen said, a junior at MSU studying chemistry and education.
Van Allen has helped organize the event since his freshman year. He took on a small role organizing the inaugural event in 2019, and since then has become more and more involved.
He said devoting time to a good cause has been a highlight for him each semester. On Saturday, Van Allen and the nine other MSU students plan to visit Shodair and tie-dye danceathon t-shirts with some patients.
“It’s just really awesome and gratifying,” he said.
There was a danceathon in spring 2020 prior to the pandemic. The danceathon in 2021 was canceled due to the pandemic, but the students still organized an online fundraiser in lieu of an event and raised about $7,000, he said.
In 2019 and 2020 the danceathons raised $28,000 and $32,000 respectively, Van Allen said.
Proceeds will go to Shodair’s capital fundraising campaign for its new hospital, said Adrienne Hine, a major gift manager at Shodair.
Shodair is opening a new 131,000-square-foot hospital in 2023 that will add classroom and recreational spaces, family meeting areas, a new pool and individual rooms with private restrooms.
Construction has already begun on the $66 million dollar project. The hospital has been working to raise $14 million, Hines said. So far, a little over $7 million has been raised.
Hines plans to attend the danceathon on Sunday along with the hospital’s facility dog.
“This is student-led and we’re tickled pink they’d do it on behalf of Shodair,” Hines said.
As for Van Allen, he’s excited to see months of organizing work pay off.
“This is a really wonderful thing and I’m blessed to be part of it,” Van Allen said. “I’m excited for more people in Bozeman to participate.”