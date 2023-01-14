Community organizations and Montana State University are set to honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day next week with a slate of events that are free and open to the public.
The federal holiday celebrates the life and legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr., a Nobel Peace prize winner, Baptist minister, and iconic leader of the Civil Rights Movement.
King, who fought tirelessly against racial discrimination and for passage of the Voting Rights Act, is remembered for groundbreaking writings and speeches like “I Have a Dream” and “Letter from a Birmingham Jail.” He was assassinated in 1968.
Decades later, people still recognize the lasting impact King had on civil rights and equality for all people, no matter their background.
On Sunday, the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Bozeman will hold a service reflecting on King’s legacy.
The service will start at 10 a.m. at 325 N. 25th Ave., or people can livestream it on the Unitarian Universalist website. Anyone is welcome to watch or attend.
The service will feature guest speaker Jelani Mahiri, a visiting professor in the MSU Department of Sociology and Anthropology. Mahiri taught the first course in MSU’s upcoming Africana Studies program and structured it around the theme “Blackness and modernity,” according to his MSU webpage.
Mahiri’s speech will focus on the legacy of and lessons taught by Martin Luther King, Jr. The service will be filled with music and singing, as well as sermons and quotes by the honoree.
Sandra Oldendorf, a leader for the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Bozeman, said she hopes the service will remind people about the importance of standing up for their beliefs.
Oldendorf pointed to a quote by King that she said embodies the focus of the service:
“The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of convenience and comfort, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy,” King wrote in 1963.
On Monday, national parks around the country, including Yellowstone and Glacier, will waive entrance fees in honor of King. The day is one of the year’s five free entrance days created to promote equal access to nature and open spaces.
MSU will hold its celebration for Martin Luther King, Jr. on Thursday, Jan. 19.
The event will run from 5 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. in the Strand Union Building’s Ballroom A, and will feature interactive visual exhibits that highlight the life of King.
The exhibitions will include a looping video slideshow, music, posters, and a display of King’s renowned “I Have a Dream Speech” where participants can put their own dreams down in writing for a future display.
The celebration is a collaboration between the MSU Office of Student Engagement, the Diversity and Inclusion Student Commons and MSU student government.
Marquayvion Hughes, the student director of diversity and inclusion for MSU student government who will emcee the event, said the goal of the gathering is to broaden student ideas about diversity and inclusion while emphasizing solidarity.
“We’re really trying to change the idea people have of diversity — it’s not just about skin tone,” Hughes said in a release.
“It includes people who hold different thoughts and opinions. Through discussion we hope people will realize ‘I’m different, but this person is also different.’ Everyone is diverse, even if they don’t think they are, and we can coexist easily.”
