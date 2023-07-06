Elk Mountain, Carbon County, Wyo.
Elk Mountain along Carbon County Road 400.

 Mike Vanata/WyoFile

The owner of the Elk Mountain Ranch that’s the site of a widely watched corner-crossing case filed a notice Thursday stating he will appeal the loss of his federal civil suit.

Fredric Eshelman’s appeal will be made in the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver, according to protocol. It could take longer than two weeks — even into late August — before the specifics of Eshelman’s objections are laid out in documents.

Eshelman sued four hunters from Missouri for trespass after they corner crossed and passed through the airspace above his property. The hunters stepped from one piece of public land to another in an area where land ownership is arranged in a checkerboard pattern.


WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.