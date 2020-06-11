An environmental law firm threatened Thursday to file a lawsuit against the Custer Gallatin National Forest over a thinning and burning project planned for the Bozeman and Hyalite creek drainages.
John Meyer, attorney with the Cottonwood Environmental Law Center, said the Forest Service’s 2010 environmental review for the Bozeman Municipal Watershed Project is outdated.
“Their analysis was wrong to begin with,” Meyer said. “It’s important for our public lands to be managed using science.”
Meyer requested Tuesday that Forest Service officials determine whether the National Environmental Policy Act requires that they update their prior environmental review of the project.
Meyer said the firm intends to pursue legal action if Custer Gallatin National Forest officials don’t meet their demands by June 20, he said.
Marna Daley, spokesperson for the Custer Gallatin National Forest, said officials received the Cottonwood Environmental Law Center’s request and are reviewing it.
The Bozeman Municipal Watershed Project involves thinning and burning on around 4,700 acres of land in the Gallatin Range. It was proposed to protect Bozeman’s water supply in the event of a wildfire. The two drainages supply 80% of the city’s water.
Though the Custer Gallatin National Forest approved the project in 2011, work on the project was delayed for nine years due to an injunction in a separate lawsuit. That injunction was lifted this April.
Meyer said the circumstances and science surrounding the project have changed since 2010. He thinks the Forest Service should supplement past environmental analysis because of these changes.
In the letter, Meyer cited regulations that require federal agencies to conduct a supplemental environmental impact statements when “significant new circumstances or information relevant to environmental concerns and bearing on the proposed action or its impacts” arise.
In his letter to Forest Service officials, Meyer referred to an internal agency email from 2009 in which a Forest Service hydrologist suggested the agency overestimated the impact the project would have on sediment reductions.
The Forest Service’s 2011 decision said the project would reduce the risk of excess sediment and ash reaching the city’s water treatment plant after a major wildfire. The ash and sediment from a major wildfire could contaminate Bozeman’s water supply, putting the city of Bozeman’s drinking water at risk, it said.
Meyer claimed that’s no longer true. The decision was issued before the city opened a new water treatment plant that is designed “to specially address sediment runoff and wildfire,” he wrote.
Meyer referred to a 2020 email from the superintendent of the updated water treatment plant, who wrote, “the plant was designed with a forest fire in mind and the potential constituents of the runoff.”
However, the superintendent also noted that runoff from a forest fire could cause sediment to plug up the treatment plant’s intakes.
“If our intakes plug up we can’t get water to the plant to treat,” she wrote in the email.
Referencing a scientific paper from 2017 about wildfire trends in North American forests amid climate change, Meyer said new science about climate change means the Forest Service should review past approaches to managing forests.
Melody Mileur, spokesperson for the city of Bozeman, said a letter to the editor that ran in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle on May 22 outlines the city’s stance on the Bozeman Municipal Watershed Project.
In the letter, Custer Gallatin National Forest Supervisor Mary Erickson and city of Bozeman Public Works Director Mitch Reister wrote, “The BMW project helps protect Bozeman’s drinking water supply by reducing fuels in these areas to lower the extent and severity of a wildland fire. The project also reduces the risk to development within the wildland urban interface, gives firefighters a better chance at containment, and improves public health and safety.”
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.