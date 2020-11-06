Lobbyists representing environmental groups are hopeful Republicans in the Montana Legislature will uphold access rights and bar any large-scale privatization of public lands.
The comments came after Republican U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte defeated Democratic Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney in the race for governor Tuesday. Republicans also won victories in the state House of Representatives and Senate, keeping large majorities in both houses.
Democrats have long criticized Gianforte for his public lands record. In 2009, Gianforte sued the state to block stream access on his property. In 2017, he sponsored a bill that would have stripped protections for wilderness study areas.
However, Nick Gevock, conservation director for the Montana Wildlife Federation, said conservation work is bipartisan, and he’s not worried Republicans will work to undermine it.
“We certainly congratulate everyone, and we look forward to working with everyone,” he said.
Habitat Montana, a decades-old program that funds conservation easements through hunting license fees, is more popular now than ever before, according to Gevock. He doesn’t see a reason why Republicans would want to meddle with it or block management — a program that gives hunters access to some private lands — and upland bird and game enhancement projects.
“It benefits farmers and ranchers, wildlife habitat and hunters,” he said. “Everybody wins here.”
Gevock said Republicans and Democrats recognize that hunters and anglers pay license dollars to support public access projects, and the narrative that sportsmen and landowner relations are poor is untrue.
In an internal GOP document obtained by MTN News in October, House Republicans listed their priorities for the upcoming Legislature. Proposed measures included a commitment to not selling off any federal lands transferred to the state. Another priority included eliminating Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks’ ability to use hunter access fees to purchase new lands.
Gevock said the state works out lots of land transfer agreements, and any large scale privatization measure would be ignoring decades of conservation work. He added that any measure barring future land purchases from hunting license fees would face strong opposition from hunters.
“We don’t want to limit the ability of FWP to buy winter range for big game,” he said.
Clayton Elliott, conservation and government affairs director for Montana Trout Unlimited, said though he doesn’t agree with Gianforte’s priorities, he has faith that the governor-elect will be a champion for stream access.
Regardless of who is in charge, Elliott said there will always be people who support stream access and the public’s right to hunt and fish.
“At the end of the day, cold water fisheries are going to be OK,” he said. “I have faith that we’ve moved past old debates.”
Anne Hedges, deputy director and lead lobbyist for the Montana Environmental Information Center, said she is nervous that Republicans intend to follow up on campaign promises that could violate state and federal law. She said serious watchdogging will be required.
Hedges said the environment tends to be a scapegoat for halting progress on economic development during elections, but all the data show a clean and healthful environment benefits the economy.
“We just hope they will consider that when making decisions about gutting or eliminating laws or trying to take citizen participation out of the process,” she said.
Though she hasn’t yet seen any bills that feel like a “gut punch,” Hedges said she is particularly concerned that Republicans intend to raise taxes on wind energy.
“The idea that you’re going to stifle one area of economic opportunity seems really counterproductive,” she said. “I’m looking out for anything that tries to give an economic advantage to fossil fuels over clean energy. It’s wrong-headed to pick winners and losers in the economic arena.”
However, Hedges has worked on environmental protections when Republicans controlled the governor’s office, Senate and House before. Between 1995 and 2004, Republicans in Montana held a governmental trifecta.
Hedges said the election results may open up some opportunities for her organization to work with Republicans, though she and others will have to be vigilant to make sure the state doesn’t step out of line.
“There may be slight silver lining in environmental protection,” she said.
