Lily Morse has cared about the environment and being outdoors her entire life, but she worries that as the climate warms, she and others won’t get to have the same experiences.
“Even last summer, the wildfires were insane, and it was really scary and awful to see me and all these other people not get to do the things we love because adults are giving away our future,” said Morse, a junior at Bozeman High School and the executive director of the Green Schools Campaign.
That’s why Morse and a few other people gathered in front of the high school on Friday to protest what they see as inaction on climate change. The small group sang songs and held up signs. A few cars honked as they passed by.
Friday’s strike wasn’t about drawing a large crowd, said Isabel Shaida, a youth climate organizer for the Gallatin Valley Sunrise Movement. It was about “trying to build a more consistent presence.”
The Gallatin Valley Sunrise Movement, Families for a Livable Climate, and 350 Montana want NorthWestern Energy to divest from fossil fuels and invest in renewable energy infrastructure.
Shaida said that Friday’s action was one of many her group is planning, and she’d like to model future strikes after the global Fridays for Future movement, which climate activist Greta Thunberg started.
“Greta will keep striking no matter how many people are there,” Shaida said. “We’re trying to grab the attention of high schoolers who are walking through town to get lunch.”
Last month, NorthWestern Energy released a “Net Zero By 2050” plan with the goal of reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2050. The public utility also aims to keep energy service reliable, affordable and environmentally sustainable, it wrote.
“NorthWestern Energy begins this transition to an even cleaner energy future building on the considerable progress we have already made,” NorthWestern Energy President and Chief Operating Officer Brian Bird stated in the release.
“Our total portfolio of electric generation is 56% carbon free, which is higher than the electric utility average of about 40%,” he said. “Our natural gas system has a leak per mile rate that is better than the industry average thanks to our investments in pipeline infrastructure and leak detection capabilities.”
Shaida said the 2050 plan relies heavily on carbon offsets, and it includes calls for investments in fossil fuel infrastructure. More people in Bozeman and Montana should step up and demand more from their utility, she said.
Lucy Hochschartner, a volunteer organizer with the Gallatin Valley Sunrise Movement, said the 2050 plan “has nothing to do with actually protecting our livable future” or “protecting our constitutional right to a clean and healthful environment.”
“NorthWestern has said they want a brighter future — that’s their motto,” she said. “But to do that, we need them to actually promote renewable energy infrastructure in this state, and we need to free ourselves from fossil fuels.”
Hochschartner said that when she wakes up, she sees destruction happening all around her.
“I’m looking at the Bridgers and the snow is melting, and we’re not going to have water and we’re going to be in a drought and have fires,” she said. “That’s alarming, and the adults in the room are not acting like it’s alarming.”