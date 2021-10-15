Young grizzlies in Paradise Valley evade capture again; Park County employees injured due to improper use of bear spray By Helena Dore Chronicle Staff Writer Helena Dore Author email Oct 15, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now The size of lip balm is compared to the size of a grizzly bear track in Paradise Valley. The young bear and its sibling have been raiding unsecured dumpsters in Park County, and wildlife managers are deciding whether or not to euthanize the pair. Courtesy of Brad Orsted Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Wildlife managers still have not captured two sub-adult grizzly bears that spent nights raiding unsecured dumpsters in Paradise Valley, officials said on Friday.The two young grizzlies have been rummaging through garbage at the green box site at Chico since at least last week, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. Staff have attempted to capture the bears in culvert traps, but their efforts have been unsuccessful.Morgan Jacobsen, an FWP spokesperson, said the department first set up the traps at the Chico site, but the bears didn't return to the area on Wednesday night, so staff moved them. Since reports surfaced that the bears were in a nearby residential area on Wednesday night, the traps were moved there on Thursday night, he said.The pair of grizzlies were not captured overnight, and there weren't any reports of bear sightings near the residences or dumpsters, Jacobsen said. A video of a grizzly bear raiding a dumpster in Park County in October, 2021. Courtesy of Brad Orsted Grizzly bears raid a garbage in Park County in October, 2021 Courtesy of Brad Orsted The department on Friday was still determining whether to keep the traps at the second spot that night, he said.On Thursday, FWP received reports that some items at the Chico dump site were sprayed with bear spray, Jacobsen said. The department was looking into the incident on Friday. Jacobsen reiterated that applying bear spray to surfaces is not effective or helpful for deterring bears. Instead, it creates a bear attractant that poses safety risks for people who have to handle the affected items.Park County officials sent an email Friday afternoon confirming that county employees who were working to secure the dump site and eliminate conflicts between humans and bears were injured because of improper use of bear spray.“Please be sure that you are using bear spray properly,” they wrote. “Bear spray is only effective as an aerosol during a bear attack and will attract bears if it is used as a ‘repellent.’”Park County officials attributed the bear activity at the green box site with a lack of quality forage to prepare bears for hibernation. County Commissioner Steve Caldwell said on Wednesday that the county is working on short term and long term plans to secure the dump site.Jacobsen urged people not to visit the dump site. People looking for the bears are creating a public safety hazard and are reducing the effectiveness of capture efforts, he said.If and when FWP staff capture the grizzlies, they will consult with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service about what to do with the animals.The federal agency ultimately decides whether managers should relocate the bears elsewhere in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem or euthanize them, Jacobsen said.Grizzly bears receive federal protections under the Endangered Species Act and are listed as "threatened." The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service estimates that there are just under 750 grizzlies left in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628. Helena Dore Helena is the Environmental Reporter for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. 