Yellowstone National Park released a draft update to their bison management plan last week, moving forward a new era for how officials decide to manage the iconic national mammal.

At nearly 150 pages, the draft environmental impact statement outlines three pathways for bison management moving forward. It represents an attempt to update how bison in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem are managed since the last official guiding document was released 23 years ago.

A court-mediated settlement in 2000 created the Interagency Bison Management Plan, which brings together eight groups to manage Yellowstone’s bison population and tolerance for the animal outside the park.


Download PDF Draft bison management plan
A Yellowstone National Park employee attempts to haze a bison off the West Entrance Road on Thursday, August 17, 2023.
Bison graze next to a stream in Yellowstone National Park on Sunday, June 19, 2022.

Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

