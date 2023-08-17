Yellowstone National Park released a draft update to their bison management plan last week, moving forward a new era for how officials decide to manage the iconic national mammal.
At nearly 150 pages, the draft environmental impact statement outlines three pathways for bison management moving forward. It represents an attempt to update how bison in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem are managed since the last official guiding document was released 23 years ago.
A court-mediated settlement in 2000 created the Interagency Bison Management Plan, which brings together eight groups to manage Yellowstone’s bison population and tolerance for the animal outside the park.
Yellowstone bison are managed intensively due to their ability to spread brucellosis to domestic livestock, a disease that can cause cattle to abort or produce weak young. Elk historically have spread the disease to cattle.
But largely confining bison to the park affords Montana its brucellosis class-free status, which is important for interstate exports and trade agreements. Losing that brucellosis-free status would cost the state livestock industry millions.
Since 2000, the park has mostly relied on capturing bison who migrate out of the park in winter and shipping them to slaughter. But in recent years, tribal hunting opportunities and a program that restores disease-free bison to Native tribes have shifted management further away from slaughter.
“This document updates new information and changed circumstances since 2000,” the draft plan said. “Expected outcomes of the process include an (environmental impact statement) and plan that incorporates new information, changed circumstances, and two decades of lessons learned; an enhanced ecological role for bison; increased hunting opportunities outside the park; and more brucellosis-free bison restored to tribal lands.”
Public comment on the draft plan is being accepted through Sept. 25.
According to the document, the first alternative is to continue the existing management outlined in 2000. This option maintains a population range of bison similar to the last two decades (3,500 to 5,000 bison after calving).
The management relies on a mix of hunting and slaughter for population control, and increasing the number of brucellosis-free bison transferred to tribes.
The second alternative is to manage for a population between 3,500 to 6,000 bison after calving through increased use of the bison transfer program. The park service would reduce shipments of bison to slaughter but increase hunting opportunities outside the park for population control. Under this alternative, some captured animals ineligible for the bison transfer program would be released back into the park rather than shipped to slaughter.
The third alternative is to rely on natural selection, hunting opportunities and the bison transfer program to manage the population, which would likely range from 3,500 to 7,000 or more animals after calving. Under this option, captures of bison to ship to slaughter would “immediately cease.”
The risk of brucellosis transmission to cattle may increase under the third option, which has the caveat that if numbers surpassed management efforts to keep bison in their existing range, slaughter shipments would return.
“This alternative would prioritize treating Yellowstone bison more like elk that have been exposed to brucellosis but are not subject to intense disease management like bison,” the document said.
The Montana Department of Livestock and the Montana Stockgrowers Association said they are still reviewing the plan and will provide comments in the weeks to come. The governor’s office did not respond to a request for comment before deadline.
The DOL and Gianforte have previously said they could not support any management for a population above 3,000 bison in the park.
The Chronicle previously reported that in 2022, the Park Service anticipated litigation from the state of Montana over an updated bison management plan and that Gianforte was not satisfied by any alternative.
The Montana Legislature in 2021 also passed two laws significantly limiting the chance for wild bison restoration in the state.
But conservation groups and Native tribes have commended the park’s plan as a step in the right direction.
Scott Christensen, executive director of the Greater Yellowstone Coalition, said the GYC is still preparing their official comments for the plan but was encouraged to see the direction management is headed.
Much has changed since 2000 and it’s time to codify some of the progress that’s been made since then to keep Yellowstone bison alive, Christensen said.
“I’m really encouraged to see the park’s commitment to reducing slaughter, and getting out of the practice of using that as the primary management tool,” Christensen said. “I’m also excited to see the increased emphasis on the bison conservation transfer program... Focusing more on the other ways to manage the population is very welcome, and all of that seems to be encapsulated.”
Christensen highlighted the transfer program as a “pressure release valve” for the park in managing bison. The program, launched in 2018, is still very young but is growing every year. GYC helped raise money to double the capacity of the quarantine facility so more animals can go through the program each year. A record 112 animals were transferred from the park to Fort Peck this February.
Christensen added he appreciated how the plan recognized the need to be aware of bison conflicts outside the park and balancing the concerns of ranchers. The plan is thoughtful about how bison management inside the park have implications for the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, he said.
Troy Heinert, executive director for the InterTribal Buffalo Council, said it was very encouraging that all three options support the use of the bison transfer program.
The goal of the ITBC is to restore the buffalo to native herds across the country, Heinert said. So far, Yellowstone bison have been returned to at least 23 tribes.
Buffalo returning home to tribes is hugely ecologically and culturally significant for Native people, Heinert said.
“Reconnecting with the buffalo, getting buffalo back into our diets, using the animal for ceremonies and for cultural practices — that helps us reconnect to who we are as Indigenous peoples, and that’s important if we’re going to heal our communities,” Heinert said.
The emphasis on relocating buffalo instead of slaughtering them is significant, he said.
“It’s a huge step forward, when you think about what was happening 20 years ago. The buffalo that were migrating out, the only thing they were doing wrong was being buffalo, behaving exactly like they were designed to, and they were slaughtered for it,” Heinert said.
“But thinking about where we are going to be in the next 20 years, now that we’re doing this program, and proving that the risk of the spread of brucellosis is so minute when it comes to buffalo — we think we can grow and enh{span style=”background-color: #fdd8d8;”}ance this program significantly.”{/span}
Still, other groups question the premise of confining bison to the park in the first place.
Dallas Gudgell, spokesperson for the Buffalo Field Campaign, said the group can’t support any of the alternatives outlined in the plan.
“We can’t support the alternatives not because the Park Service didn’t try, but because the picture is wrong,” Gudgell said. “You can’t manage a wild, free roaming migratory animal inside a 2.2 million acre area.”
Gudgell said allowing bison to roam through the entire 22 million acres of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, which he said could support a population of between 10,000 and 30,000 bison, is what the Buffalo Field Campaign is pushing for.
“What is a little discouraging is the only way the park feels they can manage bison is to increase transferring and quarantine, rather than just letting the population kind of naturally boom and move where it would in natural conditions,” Gudgell said.
People can submit comments about the plan online through Sept. 25 here and attend virtual public meetings on Aug. 28 at 10:30 a.m. or Aug. 29 at 4 p.m.
