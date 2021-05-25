Large cutthroat trout are returning to the headwaters of the Yellowstone River thanks to lake trout suppression efforts, but new native fish conservation challenges are emerging, a park fisheries biologist said Tuesday at a virtual presentation.
Todd Koel, leader of Yellowstone’s Native Fish Conservation Program, shared details about Yellowstone National Park’s work to drive down invasive lake trout in Yellowstone Lake and reduce trout hybridization in rivers and streams.
Tuesday’s virtual presentation was organized in lieu of in-person meetings in gateway towns. The meetings occur annually so park managers can update the public on their work.
“The bottom line is that the lake trout suppression program on Yellowstone Lake has resulted in the return of large migratory cutthroat trout to the upper Yellowstone River backcountry,” Koel said.
Fisheries managers in Yellowstone National Park have reduced the abundance of adult non-native lake trout in Yellowstone Lake by more than 80%, according to data shared by Koel.
In addition to netting and killing lake trout, strategies for eradicating the invasive species have included mandating that anglers kill any lake trout they catch and smothering lake trout spawning areas with dead lake trout.
Over the past decades, populations of juvenile cutthroat trout in the Yellowstone Lake ecosystem have steadily increased over time, and the fish are getting heavier, according to Koel. The average weight of large cutthroat trout has doubled since the 1980s.
“Although the abundance of cutthroat trout overall isn’t where we want it to be to meet our recovery goals, the quality of the angling is actually quite high,” he said.
But native fish in Yellowstone Lake are facing new threats.
In August 2019, park biologists discovered a non-native cisco in Yellowstone Lake. Cisco don’t eat native cutthroat trout, but they are the preferred prey of invasive lake trout.
Officials determined that the cisco was born in Yellowstone Lake, meaning “it has parents and probably thousands of siblings within the lake,” according to Koel. Cisco aren’t native to any place west of Minnesota, but they have been introduced to Fort Peck Reservoir in eastern Montana.
“There is no doubt that if the cisco population expands and becomes very abundant in the lake, it will be at the cost of our native cutthroat trout because they rely on the same food resources,” Koel said.
Microplastics were also recently discovered in Yellowstone Lake. The tiny plastic fragments were found in the guts of cutthroat trout, lake trout and small crustaceans. Their potential impacts aren’t yet known, but biologists plan to conduct studies, Koel said.
Non-native fish threaten genetically pure native fish populations in the park’s rivers and streams. Fisheries managers are working to stock certain headwaters with genetically pure Yellowstone and westslope cutthroat trout and arctic grayling.
Hybridization with rainbow trout threatens cutthroat trout populations in the Lamar River watershed. Biologists have identified Buffalo Creek in the Custer Gallatin National Forest as a primary source of hybridization.
Over the past few days, park officials decided to hold off on treatments planned for 2021, according to Koel. Recent policy changes within Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks means an extra layer of approval is needed for that agency’s projects involving fish removal.
The Buffalo Creek project will go before the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission at a June meeting. Treatments to poison rainbow trout in the stream could occur in 2022.
