Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced Wednesday afternoon that the previously closed section of the Yellowstone River will be reopened Thursday following catastrophic flooding last week.
A release from the state agency said that river levels are still high and at “potentially dangerous levels.” Sites along the river are still being assessed for flood damage.
A trio of state agencies, including FWP, Montana Department of Environmental Quality and the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, announced that those looking to recreate on rivers should avoid contact with water for at least two weeks after the flood events.
The water could contain debris, chemicals and bacteria “from damaged or overwhelmed” wastewater treatment facilities and flooded homes, businesses and farming operations.
People should be aware that rivers and creeks, especially downstream from flood-affected communities, could be contaminated with harmful bacteria like E. Coli, the release stated.
Several fishing access sites remained closed.
Prior to the announcement of the Yellowstone River reopening, the U.S. Forest Service rescinded districtwide closures in the Yellowstone and Gardiner ranger districts. The Beartooth Ranger District is still closed, however.
The Yellowstone and Gardiner ranger districts have reopened with site specific closures.
Mariah Leuschen-Lonergan, spokesperson for the Forest Service, said that the Crazy Mountains in the Yellowstone Ranger District are open.
Site specific closures in the Yellowstone district include roads, campgrounds and dispersed camping areas.
Mill Creek Road and all associated spur roads from the Snowbank campground, are closed. The East and West Mill Creek roads are also closed. Six Mile Road is closed, too. The road closure order, issued by Forest Supervisor Mary Erickson, will remain in effect until July 22.
The Chippy and Hicks Park campgrounds, and the Lower 4 Mile dispersed camping area are still closed. Those sites will remain closed until July 9, according to an order for the Forest Service.
Leuschen-Lonergan said that the Snowbank campground would remain closed because the bridge leading to the site was washed out. Six Mile above Gold Prize is also closed.
In the Gardiner Ranger District, the Bear Creek Bridge off Bear Creek Road that goes over Darroch Creek was damaged and will be closed, she said. The closure could last a year.
The Joe Brown Trailhead is open for pedestrian use, but a motorized use closure is in effect until July 9. The Yankee Jim Fishing access site is also closed until July 9.
Three ground-based teams and a helicopter are beginning work on assessing damage in the Absaroka-Beartooth Complex. Leuschen-Lonergan said that it was still too early to know the exact cost of the damage.
The agency is doing a 10-day assessment and will hopefully have an assessment package turned in by July 1 to the Federal Highway Administration, which oversees the Emergency Relief for Federally Owned Roads program, she said.
While the Yellowstone and Gardiner ranger districts are mostly reopened, the Beartooth Ranger District is still closed.
“This is unlike any situation I’ve had to deal with as a district ranger, and I have been a district ranger going on 13 years,” Beartooth District Ranger Ken Coffin said.
Two areas were heavily impacted by flooding: The main fork of Rock Creek and the East Rosebud drainage. Coffin said that all National Forest lands will be closed in Stillwater County until the bridge on Montana Highway 419 gets fixed, which could happen in the next 10 days.
Coffin said there were debris flows were coming off the mountain and in some instances there were streams where there were none before.
The main fork is still inaccessible because the Beartooth Highway is washed out, he said. Coffin added that once that highway reopens the district would work to figure out what recreation opportunities could be available to people.
People have been able to survey the West Fork area of Rock Creek outside of Red Lodge despite a bridge there being unusable, he said.
Coffin said that all of the area in the Rosebud drainage from Rimrock Lake to the forest boundary had been impacted. The Rimrock Bridge was blown out, which Coffin said was a key place for trail access.
The Elk Lake outlet was eroded, causing the volume of the lake to change.
“It doesn’t even look much like a lake anymore, it looks like a large pond,” Coffin said.
So far, only aerial crews have been able to survey the East Rosebud area.
Coffin said that miles of road have also been washed out, and about five homes surrounding East Rosebud Lake were heavily damaged.
Workers have been able to get on the ground in the West Rosebud area, and are working to build a temporary bridge for the one that washed out.
Coffin said restoring full access into East Rosebud could be “years in the making.”
“Even if we had the money right now, by the time we mobilized and got construction crews going we’d be lucky if we got anything done by the end of this summer,” Coffin said.