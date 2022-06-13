Update 10:37 p.m.: Evacuations were ordered for Livingston residents south of Lewis Street between B and O streets at about 10 p.m. Monday, according to a notice from Park County 911.
The Livingston hospital has also been evacuated and is now closed. The county is directing people in need of hospital services to go to Bozeman.
The warming shelter at 121 South 2nd Street is open, according to the notice. Evacuees can also go to the Red Cross Shelter in Bozeman at Hope Lutheran Church at 2152 West Graf Street.
The previous story continues below.
LIVINGSTON — Flooding along the Yellowstone River washed away at least one bridge and led to evacuations in Park County and evacuations in Yellowstone National Park and road closures around the region Monday.
Evacuations and rescues were taking place throughout Park County, according to a Facebook post from the Park County Sheriff’s Office.
The Park County sheriff issued a shelter-in-place order Monday evening for areas south of mile marker 52.5 on U.S. Highway 89 South because of water on the road. The order lasts until 7 a.m., according to a Facebook post from Park County published around 6:30 p.m.
The post added that the river was expected to crest between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Monday.
Gallatin County posted on Twitter that Park County residents impacted by flooding can use an emergency shelter at Hope Lutheran Church on 2152 Graf St. in Bozeman.
The shelter is run by the Montana Red Cross, and will provide meals.
Homeowners on the outskirts of Livingston were busy placing sandbags on the edges of their property while the waters of the Yellowstone River, augmented by rainfall and snow runoff, continued to rise Monday afternoon.
A pre-evacuation alert from the city of Livingston was sent out to city residents just after 3 p.m. Monday. The alert advised residents south of Lewis Street to View Vista Drive and between B Street and O Street to make preparations for evacuation. An evacuation of the Ninth Street Island was complete as of about 6:30 p.m., though some residents chose to stay, according to Park County's evening Facebook post.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced shortly before 3 p.m. Monday that the Yellowstone River in Park County had been closed to all recreational use because of extremely high water levels, failing infrastructure, flooded and impassible access roads and limited availability of search and rescue resources.
A U.S. Geological Survey gauge near Corwin Springs showed the river flowing at 49,200 cubic feet per second at around 5 p.m. Monday, topping a record set in 1918 at 30,000 CFS.
Heavy rainfall and snowmelt are working in tandem to create historic flooding conditions.
Eric Larson, a hydrologist with the Natural Resources Conservation Service who studies snowpack, said January, February and March saw well below normal precipitation in the Yellowstone Park area.
That was followed by a wet and cold April and May, with plenty of precipitation and temperatures cooler than normal.
“We accumulated snow at higher elevations and rain at lower elevations which is priming the soils so it wouldn’t absorb as much rain,” Larson said.
Many higher elevation areas still had plenty more snow than usual, even into the second week of June, he said.
Heavy rain combined with the snow was accelerating snowmelt and causing significant flooding.
“It’s not the first time we’ve had rain on snow flood events, but to this magnitude it’s unprecedented,” Larson said.
Larson said less precipitation and cooler temperatures, particularly at night may help slow the melt and ease flooding.
South of Livingston, brown, churning water filled with debris steadily rose on the edges of U.S. Highway 89. The route from Livingston to Gardiner was full of traffic despite the rising waters.
Along the roadway fence posts enclosing pastures acted as water line markers. Just after 11 a.m., the water was only a few inches up the posts.
At the Emigrant Rest Area around 11:30 a.m. a Park County worker stopped vehicles from going farther down the road — water had engulfed the highway about 200 yards beyond the roadside stop.
People could turn around and head back toward Livingston, or take a closer look at the rising river from the rest area parking lot.
Over a dozen cars were parked at the rest area, and more continued to file in. Some locals, others tourists, but most captured the rising flood waters on their phones.
Before noon, the water had reached the covered picnic area. Logs, sticks and other debris washed up on the makeshift shore. The water was just below the benches of the concrete picnic tables.
Across the river, a home was half submerged.
Earlier in the day, the Carbella Bridge was washed out by flood waters. The bridge, which was built in 1918, was about eight miles south of the rest area.
It was not the only bridge damaged by the floodwaters. Park County said Monday evening that the Mill Creek and Pine Creek bridges were the only operational bridges in the Paradise Valley. That means several areas are isolated.
Just past noon, the water was rising faster. North of Emigrant the water marker fence posts showed a troubling sign: The watermark had moved to a few inches below the top of the wooden posts.
A campground 10 miles north of the rest area was almost completely underwater, save for the campground’s lone restroom on high ground. Trees and branches careened down the water way over rapids.
A trio of men were working to stymie waterflow from the river into an agricultural ditch. The culvert had two iron wheels used to raise and lower a metal cover below the surface of the water.
Chad Wistey, one of the men working on the culvert, said that the metal collar of one of the wheels had broken. They only needed one wheel to operate the culvert, though.
The water was nearly a foot below the concrete edge of the culvert. For the moment, Wistey and the others weren’t worried about the roiling flood water coming over the edge of the culvert.
“If it does, the town has a lot more problems,” Wistey said.
This story was updated Monday evening with additional information from a Park County Facebook post.