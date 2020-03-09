Yellowstone National Park biologists have recorded the first grizzly bear sighting of the year.
The park announced in a news release that biologists on a radio telemetry flight spotted the bear Saturday near Grand Prismatic Spring. The sighting came one day before the first sighting of 2019.
Male grizzlies typically come out of hibernation first, beginning in early March, according to the park. Females with cubs start emerging in April and early May.
The bears will be looking for something to eat. They'll often find elk and bison that died over the winter and may react aggressively while feeding on the carcasses, according to the park.
Kerry Gunther, the park's bear management biologist, said in the release that park visitors should be cautious around bears and take precautions like hiking or skiing in groups and carrying bear spray.
The park limits visitor activities in places with a high density of carcasses. The release said restrictions would start in some bear management areas Tuesday.
