Yellowstone National Park is allowing visitors to book stays at more campsites in advance through its online reservation system, officials announced on Wednesday.
Starting on Feb. 14 at 8 a.m., visitors will be able to reserve all sites at the Indian Creek, Lewis Lake and Pebble Creek campgrounds through Recreation.gov, according to the park. Campsites can be reserved up to six months in advance.
Last year, 100% of sites at the Indian Creek and Lewis Lake campgrounds and 40% of sites at the Pebble Creek Campground were offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
This year, people can book reservations at the Indian Creek Campground between June 10 and Sept. 11, at the Lewis Lake Campground between June 15 and Oct. 14 and at the Pebble Creek Campground between June 15 and Sept. 25.
Eighty percent of sites at the Indian Creek, Lewis Lake, Pebble Creek, Mammoth and Slough Creek campgrounds will be reservable six months in advance, according to the park. The remaining 20% of sites will be reservable two weeks in advance.
“The ability to make reservations will enable visitors to plan their trips ahead of time and provide assurance that they will have a campsite upon arrival,” park staff wrote in a news release. “It will enrich the visitor experience by reducing traffic congestion at campgrounds, improving safety and eliminating uncertainty and frustration.”Back in late January, officials also announced that the majority of Yellowstone’s backcountry permits would be made reservable online in advance beginning this spring. Permits are required for all overnight stays in the park’s backcountry.
Staff wrote at the time that the new online system will allow visitors to plan trips ahead of time, assuring that they’ll have the permits they need upon arrival. Backcountry permits can be reserved on recreation.gov.
People can apply for the permits through an early-access lottery application system, which will go live on March 1 at 8 a.m. Mountain time. Applications will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. on March 20.
Those who are selected through the lottery will be assigned a date and time to book their proposed reservation online during an early access reservation period.
That early access period runs from April 1 to April 24, and applicants chosen through the lottery can make a single reservation within that time frame. They can book reservations for dates between May 15 and Nov. 5.
General permits — the remaining permits for open campsites — can be reserved starting at 8 a.m. on April 26. People can make reservations online at recreation.gov.
Early access lottery permits and general permits are going to make up about 75% of the backcountry permits issued for the season, according to the park.
The remaining “walk-up” permits will be served on a first-come, first-served basis up to 48 hours in advance. Those permits can’t be reserved online or through the recreation.gov call center. People must activate them at a Backcountry Permit Office.
Fees for backcountry permits in Yellowstone National Park are set to increase this season for the first time since 2015, according to the park.
People who want to participate in the early-access lottery must pay a $10 fee up front. Those who are selected must pay an additional $5 per person, per-night backcountry permit fee when making a reservation.
General permits and walk-up permits will go at a rate of $5 per person, per night, plus a $10 reservation fee, according to the park. Those who don’t want to pay the permit fees can also buy a Yellowstone Annual Backcountry Pass, which will be sold on recreation.gov for $50.