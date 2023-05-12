Let the news come to you

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — This time three years ago, Gardiner was a ghost town — Yellowstone National Park was shuttered for weeks as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The park later reopened, and the summer season recovered, but a fire wiped out two popular businesses in town in July. COVID-19 impacts persisted through the 2021 season, but by the time spring rolled around in 2022, things were looking up as businesses were looking forward to a more normal year out of the pandemic.

Then came the flood: In mid-June, right as the summer tourism season was picking up steam, snowmelt and heavy rains roared downstream, wiping out roads, bridges, homes and the town’s summer tourism season.


