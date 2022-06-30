Yellowstone National Park is reopening its northern loop on July 2, about two weeks after historic flooding damaged roadways, infrastructure and closed the northern entrances of the park.
Park Superintendent Cam Sholly announced the opening during a meeting with Gardiner, Cooke City and Silver Gate residents on Thursday.
With the northern loop opening, the park will also be lifting the alternating license plate system at the southern entrances, Sholly said.
Visitors will be able to access the northern loop through the southern entrances on Saturday. Roads open include Norris Junction to Mammoth Hot Springs, Mammoth to Tower-Roosevelt and Tower-Roosevelt to Canyon Junction, according to a press release from the park.
Services open on the north loop include the general stores and gas at Tower and Mammoth. Backcountry use on Yellowstone's southern loop will be open to overnight use beginning Friday. Some areas will stay closed due to flood damage.
Some restrictions on the northern loop will still be in place, but 96% of roads will be open, according to the park. A "large portion" of backcountry in the north will remain closed. Many trails in the area were also damaged and some bridges were washed away.
The north entrance at Gardiner and northeast entrance at Silver Gate and Cooke City will remain closed to vehicle traffic, but will open Saturday to foot traffic, like fishers and hikers.
Visitors may walk into the park without a guide. Access for bicyclists is still being considered, the park said.
The northern entrance and northeast entrance roads remain closed, but the park is working on repairs to a temporary road between Mammoth and Gardiner that they expect may be able to hold some tourist traffic this summer through guiding companies.
Visitors will not have full access to the Old Gardiner Road for the time being, Sholly said.
As work is underway, the road will begin to open to some traffic into the park like permitted commercial operators like wildlife guides and other guided tours.
Sholly said during the call that the park was working to open as much traffic to the northern gateway communities as possible.
Construction teams are widening the Old Gardiner Road and eventually plan to open it to two-lane traffic. Sholly estimates the road will be paved for two-lane traffic by October, he said.
In the past two weeks, Sholly said over 20,000 tons of material, like gravel, has been dropped on the road.
For now, it’s a one-lane road but will likely serve as a more permanent solution while the main roadway from Gardiner to Mammoth Hot Springs is rebuilt.
“We need to do it fast but also right,” Sholly said. “If we don’t do it right it puts future summers in jeopardy.”