Yellowstone National Park is reopening its northern loop on July 2, about two weeks after historic flooding damaged roadways, infrastructure and closed the northern entrances of the park.
Park Superintendent Cam Sholly announced the opening during a meeting with Gardiner, Cooke City and Silver Gate residents on Thursday.
Flooding that began June 13 wreaked havoc across southwest Montana, causing millions of dollars in damage to roadways and homes. In the park, flooding caused around 10,000 people to evacuate, and temporarily closed down all entrances the park.
The southern loop reopened to visitors on June 22 with an entry system in place to limit the number of visitors.
With the northern loop opening Saturday, the park will be lifting the alternating license plate system at the southern entrances, Sholly said.
Visitors will be able to access the northern loop through the southern entrances at West Yellowstone, and at Cody and Jackson, Wyoming.
Northern roads opening open include Norris Junction to Mammoth Hot Springs, Mammoth to Tower-Roosevelt and Tower-Roosevelt to Canyon Junction, according to a press release from the park.
Services open on the north loop include the general stores and gas stations at Tower and Mammoth.
Some restrictions on the northern loop will still be in place. The northeast entrance road, which goes through the Lamar Valley, is still closed indefinitely.
Overnight accommodations at Mammoth and the Roosevelt Lodge on the north loop are closed.
Backcountry use on Yellowstone's southern loop will be open to overnight use beginning Friday. Some areas will stay closed due to flood damage.
A "large portion" of backcountry in the north will remain closed, with many trails and bridges damaged by flooding.
The north entrance at Gardiner and northeast entrance at Silver Gate and Cooke City will remain closed to vehicle traffic, but will open Saturday to foot traffic, like anglers and hikers.
Visitors may walk into the park without a guide. Access for bicyclists is still being evaluated, the park said.
The northern entrance and northeast entrance roads remain closed.
Sholly said during the call that the park was working to open as much traffic to the northern gateway communities as possible.
“We’re doing everything we can to help Gardiner and Cooke City that don’t have entrances open to the park currently,” Sholly said.
The park is also prioritizing repairs to the Old Gardiner Road that runs between Mammoth and Gardiner. A construction crew and material that was slated for a project to repair the Grand Loop Road between Old Faithful and West Thumb Geyser Basin was diverted to the project that will reconnect Gardiner with Mammoth.
That road may be able to hold some tourist traffic through the summer through permitted commercial operators like wildlife guides and other guided tours.
Visitors will not have full access to the Old Gardiner Road for the time being, Sholly said.
“We’ll need to work on a long-term solution for the road to Gardiner and the temporary fixes to Cooke City,” Sholly said.
Construction teams are widening the Old Gardiner Road and eventually plan to open it to two-lane traffic as a temporary solution while the main roadway from Gardiner to Mammoth is rebuilt.
Sholly estimates the road will be paved for two-lane traffic by October, he said.
In the past two weeks, Sholly said over 20,000 tons of material, like gravel, has been dropped on the road.
“We need to do it fast but also right,” Sholly said. “If we don’t do it right it puts future summers in jeopardy.”
Work to fix roadways damaged from flooding has happened fast. The park has up to $60 million in funding from the Federal Highway Administration to begin flood recoveries, much of which is slated to go to roadway fixes between Gardiner, Cooke City and Silver Gate.
Other areas in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem damaged by flooding, like the Beartooth Highway, are quickly getting repaired.
A 23-mile section of the Beartooth Highway reopened to traffic on Tuesday. The stretch begins at the junction of U.S. Route 212 and Wyoming Highway 296, also known as the Chief Joseph Scenic Byway, and it ends at the Beartooth Ski Hill parking lot.
Also on Tuesday, the Custer Gallatin National Forest announced that it reopened the Beartooth, Yellowstone and Gardiner ranger districts to the public, with the exception of select sites with road, trail or infrastructure damage.