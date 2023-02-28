Visitation to Yellowstone National Park dropped 32% in 2022 from its record-busiest year in 2021.
Staff attribute the dip to historic floods in June that washed away road segments and limited entry to the park throughout the summer months.
Officials released Yellowstone’s year-end visitation statistics in a news release on Tuesday, about four months after crews restored two roads, which reconnected gateway towns with the national park’s interior.
A record-breaking rise in visitation occurred the following year, as pandemic-related shutdowns drew more people to public lands. However, Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly has noted that the numbers were likely inflated due to the methods used to count vehicles.
Floodwaters carved out sections of the North Entrance Road from Gardiner to Mammoth Hot Springs and the Northeast Entrance Road from Cooke City and Silver Gate to Yellowstone’s interior. The park shut down, and roughly 10,000 visitors were evacuated.
The park-wide shutdown lasted for a little over a week, and then Yellowstone’s south, east and west entrances reopened to vehicle traffic. The closures caused monthly visitation to decrease almost 45% last June from the same month in 2021.
The ongoing closures meant that visitation to Yellowstone continued to decline. Monthly visits to the park dropped 45% in July, 37% in August, 36% in September and 32% in October of 2022, compared to the same months in 2021, according to the statistics.
