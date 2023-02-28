Yellowstone National Park File
Cars are stuck in a bison jam on Northeast Entrance Road in Yellowstone National Park on Feb. 16, 2023.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Visitation to Yellowstone National Park dropped 32% in 2022 from its record-busiest year in 2021. 

Staff attribute the dip to historic floods in June that washed away road segments and limited entry to the park throughout the summer months.

Officials released Yellowstone’s year-end visitation statistics in a news release on Tuesday, about four months after crews restored two roads, which reconnected gateway towns with the national park’s interior.


Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

