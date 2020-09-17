Yellowstone National Park reported last month was its second busiest August on record, despite recording fewer visits in March, April, May and June largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The park recorded approximately 880,000 visits this August, a 7.5% increase from last August. August 2017 was the park’s busiest, with an estimated 916,166 visits. The total solar eclipse contributed to the increase in visitors that month.
Though visits to the park in July and August increased, the park reported an 18% decline in overall recreation visits in 2020 from 2019.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the park closed to visitors from March 24 until May 18. Wyoming’s two entrances opened in mid-May, and Montana’s three entrances followed suit at the beginning of June.
With the park just opened, June 2020 saw a 32% decrease in recreation visits from the previous June. The downward trend took a sharp turn a month later. Visits were up 2% in July 2020 from July 2019.
Officials track recreation visits by counting vehicles that enter the park at its five entrances. Visitors who camp or stay in hotels outside of the park due to closures may be counted each time they enter the park.
More visitors are likely staying outside the park this year, with many hotel rooms and campsites inside Yellowstone still closed because of the coronavirus.
Grand Teton National Park reported this August was also its second busiest on record, with an estimated 710,198 recreation visits — a 1.2% increase from last August.
The national park’s busiest August was also in 2017, when people flocked to view a total solar eclipse. Approximately 717,000 recreational visits occurred that August, about 1% more than this August.
Both national parks are encouraging visitors to recreate responsibly and follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “If you are sick, do not visit the park,” officials from Yellowstone National Park wrote in a news release.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.