Grizzly in Yellowstone

FILE — This grizzly bear is still wet from crossing the Yellowstone River near Tower Junction in Yellowstone National Park on April 19, 2019.

 Bryan Suchey

Yellowstone National Park reported its first grizzly bear sighting of the year on Tuesday, signaling that the apex predators have started to emerge from hibernation.

A wildlife biologist who was flying over the Pelican Valley in the central-eastern portion of the park spotted an adult bear, estimated at 300 to 350 pounds, near a bison carcass on Tuesday, officials announced in a news release.

Tuesday's sighting coincides with the date of last year’s first grizzly sighting on March 7, when a pilot saw an adult bear walking in a meadow in the west-central section of Yellowstone.


Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

