Yellowstone National Park reported its first grizzly bear sighting of the year on Tuesday, signaling that the apex predators have started to emerge from hibernation.
A wildlife biologist who was flying over the Pelican Valley in the central-eastern portion of the park spotted an adult bear, estimated at 300 to 350 pounds, near a bison carcass on Tuesday, officials announced in a news release.
In Tuesday's news release, park officials wrote that male grizzlies emerge from their dens in early March, while females with cubs emerge in April and early May. As they wake up, the bears feed on the carcasses of elk and bison that died over the winter.
The animals will sometimes react aggressively amid encounters with people, according to park officials. They are reminding visitors that Yellowstone, in its entirety, is bear country, “from the deepest backcountry to the boardwalks around Old Faithful.”
While in Yellowstone, people should carry bear spray and know how to use it, hike or ski in groups of three or more, stay on maintained trails, make noise and avoid hiking at dusk, dawn or at night, according to the park service.
Staff are also reminding Yellowstone’s visitors not to run during encounters with bears, to stay 100 yards away from the animals, to store garbage, food and other attractants in hard-sided vehicles or bear-proof containers and to report bear sightings to park rangers.
“Spring visitors skiing, snowshoeing, or hiking in Yellowstone National Park are reminded to carry bear spray and be especially alert for bears near carcasses and areas with early spring green-up,” said Kerry Gunther, the park’s bear management biologist. “These are the first foods sought out by grizzlies after emerging from hibernations."
There are areas within Yellowstone where bears congregate around bison and elk carcasses in high numbers. Because of the dangers, park staff issue annual temporary closures and restrict certain activities.
Bear-related restrictions and closures will also impact the Firehole, Gallatin, Blacktail, Antelope, Two Ocean, Riddle/Solution areas, as well as spots around Heart Lake, Lake Spawn and Richard’s Pond.
