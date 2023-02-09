Let the news come to you

Yellowstone National Park transferred the largest number of bison to date to the Fort Peck Indian Reservation last month, as part of a program to return the culturally significant animal back to tribes.

The transfer of 112 disease-free Yellowstone bison to the Assiniboine and Sioux tribes of Fort Peck is the continued work of the park’s Bison Conservation Transfer Program, which has more than doubled its capacity in the last year. Last January, the park transferred just 28 bison.

The program expansion is the first step to changing the way Yellowstone manages its bison population, said Scott Christensen, executive director of the Greater Yellowstone Coalition.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

