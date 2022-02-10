An update to the Interagency Bison Management Plan between Yellowstone National Park, the state of Montana and multiple tribal nations is in the works, and the proposed options all call for increased efforts to send disease-free bison to tribal lands.
Yellowstone National Park held two virtual public meetings to share information and answer questions about the plan’s preliminary alternatives on Wednesday and Thursday. People can submit comments on them until Feb. 28.
Cam Sholly, superintendent of Yellowstone, said at Wednesday’s meeting that the park’s bison population is sitting at around 5,500, and the numbers are some of the highest they’ve been since 1872.
“I think that’s a success,” he said. “We’ve done that and we’ve shown that we can manage higher population numbers and still address concerns the state has around brucellosis and bison conflicts.”
Officials first signed the Interagency Bison Management Plan in 2000 as part of an agreement to conserve wild Yellowstone bison while protecting Montana’s livestock industry from the economic consequences of a brucellosis transmission.
Now the National Park Service is updating the interagency plan with the goals of preserving an ecologically-sustainable wild bison population while continuing to work with partners to address issues like brucellosis transmission, property damage and human safety.
Park officials expect they’ll send out a draft environmental impact statement for public comment this fall. They anticipate the plan’s final environmental impact statement will be published in the fall of 2023 and the record of decision will be published in the winter of 2024.
Brucellosis is an infectious disease that can spread when animals come into contact with the birth tissues of infected animals. It can cause cattle to abort or produce weak young, and up to 60% of Yellowstone bison have been exposed to it.
There have been no recorded transmissions of brucellosis from bison to livestock in the wild, but the animals aren’t tolerated by the state of Montana much due to the economic threat that the disease poses to the livestock industry. Wild elk have transmitted the disease to livestock.
Because of the lack of tolerance for wild bison outside of the park, managers cull the Yellowstone population annually since the animals survive and reproduce at high rates. They use three tactics— tribal and state hunting outside the park, shipping bison to slaughter and a quarantine program.
Some bison are shot by tribal and state hunters as they leave Yellowstone during an annual winter migration. Others are captured and sent to slaughter. Some animals that initially test negative for brucellosis can be enrolled in a Bison Conservation Transfer Program.
Bison in the quarantine program stay at facilities in and near the park and are repeatedly tested for brucellosis. Animals that keep testing negative are shipped to the Fort Peck Reservation, where they go through a final phase of assurance testing. They are then shipped to tribal lands to support cultural herds.
The National Park Service has included three preliminary alternatives for the Interagency Bison Management Plan update, and Sholly said partners are discussing how they can expand the quarantine program, support tribal hunting and start “migrating away from as much slaughter as we’ve had to do in the past.”
Under the first preliminary alternative, management of bison would continue as usual, though the number of bison transferred to tribal lands through the transfer program would increase.
Under the second alternative, managers would allow the Yellowstone population to increase to between 4,500 and 6,000 animals, placing an emphasis on transferring bison to tribal lands and supporting tribal hunting. Fewer bison would be captured and shipped to slaughter based on the needs and requests of tribes.
Bison managers would allow the Yellowstone bison population to expand toward 8,000 animals under the third alternative. They would immediately stop capturing bison for shipment to slaughter, but would reinstitute captures once the park’s carrying capacity is reached. Captures that are part of the Bison Conservation Transfer Program would continue as a means of regulating the population, as would tribal hunting outside the park.
Sholly said that Yellowstone bison are beginning to take advantage of new areas within the park, and climate change is playing a role in how and when the animals migrate outside of its boundaries to find food.
Drought conditions have caused migrations to increasingly lag, which impacts the kinds of techniques managers can use to control the bison population, according to Sholly. Officials will need to work the less predictable migrations into their planning for the future, he said.