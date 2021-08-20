Yellowstone lifts time-of-day fishing restrictions as conditions improve; park encourages anglers to remain cautious By Chronicle Staff Aug 20, 2021 53 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Brothers, Dick Ruesenberg and Tom Ruesenberg fish along the Gallatin River in Yellowstone National Park on Friday, July 23, 2021. Emma Smith/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Yellowstone National Park announced Friday that it was lifting its prohibition on fishing during the afternoon and evenings, saying conditions have improved since the height of the summer.The park announced the change in a news release just after noon on Friday. The change went into effect immediately. In late July, park officials ordered a ban on fishing throughout the park from 2 p.m. to midnight each day, following the pattern of so-called "hoot owl" restrictions regularly ordered by the state of Montana. The park ordered the partial closure because of low flows and high water temperatures, both of which can be stressful and sometimes fatal for trout. While leaving the morning hours open to fishing, the closure targeted the warmest part of the day, when trout would be most stressed by being caught and released. Temperatures in the high 60s are considered dangerous to trout, with the potential for harm increasing as the temperatures climb into the 70s.Scientists monitoring flow and temperature data have seen the streams cool and flow levels improve, the park said in a news release sent Friday. The release said temperatures are below thermal thresholds harmful to trout and that flows are nearing long-term averages. The park urged anglers to still take precautions while fishing. Officials said anglers shouldn't play trout to exhaustion and that they should handle them gently and release them quickly after they have been revived. Evening fishing restrictions were removed this week from the upper Madison River, near Ennis, but remain on a number of other rivers across Montana, including the lower Madison River below Ennis Dam.The East Gallatin River remains fully closed to fishing from its confluence with the Gallatin upstream to Penwell Bridge Road. Upstream from there, a hoot owl restriction is in place. On the main Gallatin, a hoot owl restriction remains in place from the mouth of the river upstream to the Highway 84 crossing near Four Corners. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Fishing Restriction Yellowstone Hydrography Park Angler Official Ban Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next Environment Yellowstone lifts time-of-day fishing restrictions as conditions improve; park encourages anglers to remain cautious 53 min ago Business Poke food truck opens in Bozeman 22 hrs ago City City working to update its plan for Bozeman parks and trails 23 hrs ago Yellowstone National Park Visits to Yellowstone top 1 million in July; set monthly visitation record Aug 19, 2021 City Bozeman Public Library plans $4.5 million expansion Aug 19, 2021 Politics Montana's nursing homes may mandate staff vaccinations under new federal reg Aug 19, 2021 What to read next Environment Yellowstone lifts time-of-day fishing restrictions as conditions improve; park encourages anglers to remain cautious Business Poke food truck opens in Bozeman City City working to update its plan for Bozeman parks and trails Yellowstone National Park Visits to Yellowstone top 1 million in July; set monthly visitation record City Bozeman Public Library plans $4.5 million expansion Politics Montana's nursing homes may mandate staff vaccinations under new federal reg Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Enjoy a challenging hike on Basin Lakes Trail near Red Lodge Posted: Aug. 19, 2021 Going Granite: Reaching Montana's tallest peak in a day Posted: Aug. 18, 2021 Fishing restrictions shift in southwest Montana Posted: Aug. 18, 2021 Much needed rain arrives in Bozeman, but may not help with fires and drought Posted: Aug. 18, 2021 Small wildfire on Mount Ellis called out, cause determined to be lightning Posted: Aug. 18, 2021