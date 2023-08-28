Yellowstone National Park held its first of two public meetings Monday to discuss its updated plan for managing the park’s bison population.
The meeting follows the draft environmental impact statement for bison released earlier this August. The new document outlines three options for Yellowstone bison moving forward as the park seeks to update its last plan from 2000.
Around 70 people attended the virtual meeting Monday morning. Park officials started with an overview about bison management history and then explained the three possible management options. Then, various officials answered questions brought forth in public comment for over an hour.
Questions largely focused on the impacts of an increased bison population to outside park boundaries and the scope of Park Service authority to control concerns.
The Park Service encouraged people to make public comments on the draft environmental impact statement, which can be submitted online. The deadline for comments is Sept. 25, 2023.
Based on public comment, the park will select a preferred alternative and then prepare a final plan. They expect their chosen action to be implemented starting next summer in 2024.
The first alternative keeps Yellowstone bison management as outlined in the 2000 Interagency Bison Management Plan — using capture and slaughter shipments, tribal hunting, and transferring disease-free animals to tribes to keep the population between 3,500 and 5,000 animals.
The second option would manage for a population between 3,500 and 6,000 animals, with an emphasis on expanding the bison transfer program and tribal hunting opportunities to control numbers, but an option for slaughter shipments still available.
The third alternative would eliminate slaughter shipments completely, relying on natural selection, tribal and public hunting, and the transfer program for a population from 3,500 to 7,000 or more. This option has a caveat that if the Park Service couldn’t control the bison population from ballooning outside the park, slaughter shipments would resume.
The Yellowstone bison are largely confined to park boundaries because of their risk for spreading brucellosis to cattle, a disease that can cause animals to have stillbirths and weak young. If bison were not managed in this strict way, Montana would lose its brucellosis-free status, which would cost the livestock industry millions.
Since 2000, capturing bison as they migrate out of the park in winter in search of forage — and then shipping a set number to slaughter — has been the primary means for population control. The park service and partners have long emphasized their desire to move away from slaughtering bison.
In the meeting, park officials clarified there isn’t a specific trigger for reinstating slaughter under the third option. That decision would depend on the transfer program’s capacity and the effectiveness of tribal and public hunting.
Other questions asked if there were areas outside the park where Yellowstone bison could be restored.
There are two existing tolerance zones for bison outside the north and west entrances of the park: north of Gardiner 11 miles to Yankee Jim Canyon, and west of West Yellowstone onto Horse Butte and the Taylor Fork drainage.
Those are managed by the state of Montana and other agencies, not Yellowstone National Park, officials said.
“We just don’t have the jurisdiction or authority to pursue any change in those tolerance zones or additional expanded capacity beyond the park,” said Jennifer Carpenter, chief of the Yellowstone Center for Resources.
Other questions focused on the specific population for Yellowstone bison and what a realistic goal should be.
To maintain genetic diversity of the Yellowstone bison herds, the population needs to be above 3,500 animals, said park superintendent Cam Sholly. That’s why all alternatives are tied to that minimum.
Sholly noted that while some actors, including Gov. Greg Gianforte and the Montana Department of Livestock, have pushed for a population under 3,000, that level has been exceeded nearly every year since the original plan in 2000.
Still others want to see a bison population upwards of 10,000, but Sholly said that was an unrealistic carrying capacity ecologically and logistically.
“There’s a difference between what Yellowstone can handle from a summer habitat perspective, versus what habitat is available outside the park for winter. The fact of the matter is we’ve got to manage the interface. We’ve got to be cognizant that there are constraints outside of the park,” Sholly said.
“But what’s different with these alternatives is there is a range that is higher than what was identified in 2000,” Sholly said. “No one would have imagined that in 2023, we’d have over 5,000 bison.”
Sholly said if the park bison population had been over 10,000 this last winter, several thousand animals could have starved. There is simply not the winter habitat to support that high of numbers, even if summer habitat can support that, Sholly said.
“I get it. Many, many people want to see more bison,” Sholly said. “These aren’t normally the people having to manage bison.”
He added that the large population and migration this winter gave him added confidence in the park’s management. The winter pushed thousands of animals to migrate out of the park, and a record 1,200 bison were culled. But management successfully prevented conflicts with livestock and landowners outside the park, Sholly said.
Carpenter addressed another question about how the increased bison numbers would affect the park’s workload. It’s possible that they’d need more employees to haze bison from roadways to decrease the number of bison jams and interactions with visitors, she said.
Also brought up in the meeting was U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland’s order to prioritize bison restoration and how that impacted the work in Yellowstone.
Sholly said that the park’s bison conservation transfer program is one of the direct ways the park is implementing that order. He emphasized the expansion of the quarantine facility to double the amount of animals going through the program.
“At this point we have transferred roughly 300 bison to somewhere around 23 tribes in 10 states or so,” Sholly said.
The second virtual meeting is Tuesday at 4 p.m. and people can register at bit.ly/YellowstoneBisonEIS2.
