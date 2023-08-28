Let the news come to you

Yellowstone National Park held its first of two public meetings Monday to discuss its updated plan for managing the park’s bison population.

The meeting follows the draft environmental impact statement for bison released earlier this August. The new document outlines three options for Yellowstone bison moving forward as the park seeks to update its last plan from 2000.

Around 70 people attended the virtual meeting Monday morning. Park officials started with an overview about bison management history and then explained the three possible management options. Then, various officials answered questions brought forth in public comment for over an hour.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

