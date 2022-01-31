Federal officials have officially kicked off the drafting of a new management plan for the bison that live in Yellowstone National Park.
Yellowstone announced the opening of a month-long public comment period for the plan on Monday. It’s the first part of a lengthy process that officials hope will result in the release of a final plan in fall 2023.
The idea is to update guidance for managing Yellowstone’s roughly 5,400 bison, which are now managed under a 22-year-old document called the Interagency Bison Management Plan.
That document was the result of a lawsuit Montana filed against the park over bison migrating into the state. It set the framework for the annual culling of bison through hunting and a controversial ship-to-slaughter program to control population numbers and limit the risk of bison transmitting brucellosis to cattle.
Brucellosis can cause animals to abort, and it’s feared by the livestock industry because its spread could lead to increased testing requirements for ranchers and trade restrictions. At least half of Yellowstone’s bison are believed to have been exposed to the disease, though a bison has never transmitted the disease to cattle in the wild. Elk have spread the disease to cattle.
In a document outlining the process and the need for a new plan, park officials wrote that some of the premises on disease transmission in the old plan are either incorrect now or have changed over time. They also wrote that there are fewer cattle near the park now, and that disease regulators “have taken steps to lessen the economic impacts of brucellosis outbreaks in cattle.”
Officials have lined out three preliminary options for the plan.
One would keep management as-is, aiming for a population range between 3,500 and 5,000 bison after calving season. Tribal bison hunts and the shipment of bison to slaughter would continue, as would the brucellosis quarantine program, which produces disease-free bison that can be relocated instead of slaughtered.
Under the second alternative, officials would aim for a population between 4,500 and 6,000 bison. Hunting and the quarantine program would be the main ways to manage numbers, and the park would be able to haze bison toward the park boundary to increase tribal hunting opportunities outside the park. The park would reduce the number of bison shipped to slaughter.
Under the third option, the park would immediately stop shipping bison to slaughter. The population would likely range between 5,500 and 8,000, and officials would rely on natural selection and hunting to control numbers. Park officials would still trap bison for the quarantine and transfer program.
The public comment period ends Feb. 28. Officials hope to release a draft environmental analysis in the fall. A final version of that document is scheduled to be out in fall 2023. A final decision would come at least 30 days after that document is released.
This is the second time in the past decade that officials have started work on a new management plan for Yellowstone bison. Officials began a rewrite of the IBMP in 2015 and had hoped to wrap it up in 2017, but the effort ultimately stalled.