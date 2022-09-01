Firefighters contained Yellowstone National Park’s third wildfire of the season this week, and officials are reminding visitors to be wary that fire danger is rated as high.
Meanwhile, a fire weather watch is poised to take effect in portions of Lewis and Clark, Broadwater, Jefferson and Gallatin counties on Saturday afternoon. It’s set to last through the evening, according to the National Weather Service.
The alert means that critical fire weather conditions, including gusty winds, low humidity and high temperatures, could cause fires to grow significantly. The impacted area encompasses Bozeman, Four Corners, Belgrade and Three Forks.
Temperatures are expected to rise to the upper 90s, possibly approaching 105 degrees. Ten to 20 mile-per-hour winds, with gusts up to 35 MPH, are anticipated. “Any new fire starts could be difficult to contain,” the alert warns.
On Monday, passing aircraft reported the Gray fire, which burned through about 0.1 acres 1 mile east of the Fawn Pass Patrol Cabin in Yellowstone National Park, officials wrote in a Tuesday news release.
The wildfire, which is burning in the northwestern corner of the park, was caused by lightning. It was Yellowstone’s third of the season. A Helitack crew contained the blaze, and no emergency closures are expected at this point, staff wrote.
Lightning ignited another wildfire in Yellowstone in mid-August, and it was later detected by West Yellowstone smokejumpers. The Telemark fire burned through 0.1 acres of brush and timber west of U.S. Highway 191, between mile markers 17 and 18.
A U.S. Forest Service engine crew suppressed the wildfire, and firefighters are monitoring the area to ensure it remains controlled, park staff wrote.
About a month earlier, on July 20, flames from a vehicle fire in the Old Faithful parking lot spread to grass, then torched a nearby pine tree. The Obsidian fire grew to 0.1 acres and was declared out on the same day.
Fire danger is rated as high park-wide, but no fire restrictions are in place. That may change if fuels continue to dry out, according to officials. They are urging visitors to keep campfires within established fire rings.
“Campfires must always be attended and cold to the touch before abandoning,” they wrote. “Soak, stir, feel, repeat.”
Wildfires in Montana have cropped up largely along the western edge and northwestern corner of the state this summer season, with the exception of some outside of Helena and Billings.
The Clover fire, which burned through approximately 1,100 acres in the Gravelly Mountains, is 53% contained, and crews expect it will smolder, produce smoke and maybe grow on warm, windy days until a season-ending snow or rain event occurs.
On Wednesday, the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest lifted the associated area closure. The Clover fire torched dead and downed timber along the Middle Fork of Warm Springs Creek.
As archery and general rifle seasons approach, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is reminding hunters that they could encounter Block Management Area closures or restrictions because of dry conditions and high fire danger.
The department wrote that some BMA cooperators may be reluctant to make access commitments until weather conditions improve, and hunters should contact regional FWP staff and/or BMA landowners before they finalize their plans.
