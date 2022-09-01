Let the news come to you

Firefighters contained Yellowstone National Park’s third wildfire of the season this week, and officials are reminding visitors to be wary that fire danger is rated as high.

Meanwhile, a fire weather watch is poised to take effect in portions of Lewis and Clark, Broadwater, Jefferson and Gallatin counties on Saturday afternoon. It’s set to last through the evening, according to the National Weather Service. 

The alert means that critical fire weather conditions, including gusty winds, low humidity and high temperatures, could cause fires to grow significantly. The impacted area encompasses Bozeman, Four Corners, Belgrade and Three Forks.

Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

