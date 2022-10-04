Old Gardiner Road

Crews are working to improve Old Gardiner Road near the north entrance of Yellowstone National Park.

 NPS / Jacob W. Frank

Yellowstone National Park is delaying the date for when a temporary road connecting Gardiner and Mammoth Hot Springs will open to regular vehicle traffic, the park announced on Tuesday.

Old Gardiner Road — once a stagecoach route connecting the town of Gardiner with Mammoth Hot Springs — is now scheduled to open to regular vehicle traffic no later than Nov. 1, park officials wrote in a news release.

The date was initially set at Oct. 15, but the extra time is needed to make sure the road is safe. Crews are widening it into two lanes, and they’ll need an extra two weeks to make sure that more than 5,000 feet of guardrails are properly installed, according to the release.

