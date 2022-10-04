Yellowstone National Park is delaying the date for when a temporary road connecting Gardiner and Mammoth Hot Springs will open to regular vehicle traffic, the park announced on Tuesday.
Old Gardiner Road — once a stagecoach route connecting the town of Gardiner with Mammoth Hot Springs — is now scheduled to open to regular vehicle traffic no later than Nov. 1, park officials wrote in a news release.
The date was initially set at Oct. 15, but the extra time is needed to make sure the road is safe. Crews are widening it into two lanes, and they’ll need an extra two weeks to make sure that more than 5,000 feet of guardrails are properly installed, according to the release.
Park administrators and the Federal Highway Administration opted to delay the opening date partially due to the guardrails, but also because of work to build a quarter-mile approach road into Mammoth Hot Springs.
Officials are deviating slightly from the original route because a section of it had a 12% to 15% steep grade. It took longer for engineers to design the new approach, which must be built to accommodate the 2,000 to 3,000 vehicles that enter the park’s north entrance each day.
Construction on the approach road is already underway, and officials anticipate paving will begin this week. They expect that close to a mile of guardrail will be installed along Old Gardiner Road between Oct. 10 and Oct. 20.
“We have set incredibly aggressive time frames for these repairs and our contractors have worked at lightning speed to get this road safely reopened,” Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly said in the release.
“It’s essential that we do not cut corners and we ensure the road meets required safety standards prior to opening,” he said. “It’s also essential that we finish the job correctly, so we avoid any problems going into next year.”
On June 13, severe floods washed away portions of Yellowstone’s North and Northeast entrance roads, prompting evacuations and a full park closure that lasted for more than a week.
After the floodwaters receded, officials managed to reopen the park’s south, east and west entrances to the public by June 22, but the damage was more significant further north.
To date, regular vehicle traffic still can’t travel into the park’s interior from the gateway towns of Gardiner and Cooke City/Silver Gate. Officials are working on temporary and long-term solutions.
In the north, crews are improving Old Gardiner Road. Officials are also analyzing longer-term options for replacing the now-damaged North Entrance Road.
To the northeast, crews are still on track to reopen the road between Tower Junction and Cooke City/Silver Gate to regular vehicle traffic by Oct. 15, according to the park.
If necessary, they plan to plow a 7-mile section of road between Cooke City and the Pilot Creek Trailhead until the repairs are complete. Locals nickname the route “the plug,” officials wrote in the release.
“If the Old Gardiner Road is completed prior to Nov. 1, the park will open it to public travel sooner,” they wrote.
