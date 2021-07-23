Yellowstone adopts evening fishing restrictions on rivers and stream park-wide By Helena Dore Chronicle Staff Writer Helena Dore Author email Jul 23, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 9 Buy Now Dick Ruesenberg fishes along the Gallatin River in Yellowstone National Park on Friday, July 23, 2021. Yellowstone National Park has ordered fishing restrictions, so anglers must be off the river by 2 p.m. Emma Smith/Chronicle Buy Now Cars pass by the sign for Yellowstone National Park outside of Big Sky on Friday, July 23, 2021. Emma Smith/Chronicle Buy Now (From left) Brothers, Dick Ruesenberg and Tom Ruesenberg fish along the Gallatin River in Yellowstone National Park on Friday, July 23, 2021. Yellowstone National Park ordered fishing restrictions, so anglers must be off the river by 2 p.m. Emma Smith/Chronicle Buy Now Tom Ruesenberg fishes along the Gallatin River in Yellowstone National Park on Friday, July 23, 2021. Yellowstone National Park ordered fishing restrictions, so anglers must be off the river by 2 p.m. Emma Smith/Chronicle Buy Now Tom Ruesenberg fishes along the Gallatin River in Yellowstone National Park on Friday, July 23, 2021. Yellowstone National Park ordered fishing restrictions, so anglers must be off the river by 2 p.m. Emma Smith/Chronicle Buy Now Dick Ruesenberg fishes along the Gallatin River in Yellowstone National Park on Friday, July 23, 2021. Yellowstone National Park ordered fishing restrictions, so anglers must be off the river by 2 p.m. Emma Smith/Chronicle Buy Now Dick Ruesenberg fishes along the Gallatin River in Yellowstone National Park on Friday, July 23, 2021. The sign for Yellowstone National Park outside of Big Sky, Montana on Friday, July 23, 2021. Evening fishing restrictions will go into effect on all rivers and streams in Yellowstone National Park this Saturday in response to drought conditions, which have elevated water temperatures and driven stream flows toward historic lows.Some outfitters based in Montana's gateway towns are rearranging plans for guided trips because of the changes.Starting this Saturday, fishing on rivers and streams in Yellowstone National Park will be prohibited from 2 p.m. to sunrise the following day. People can still fish on Yellowstone Lake and other lakes in the park from sunrise to sunset, in accordance with fishing regulations.Officials are limiting angling to protect the park's native and wild fish, which become more susceptible to disease and death when flows are low and water temperatures are high. The restrictions will stay in effect until further notice, they wrote. The restrictions will stay in effect until further notice, they wrote.Richard Parks, the owner and shop manager at Parks’ Fly Shop in Gardiner, said he remembers times when fishing was restricted on certain rivers and streams in Yellowstone, but he can’t recall a time when fishing was restricted on all its rivers and streams at once.Parks has been running his fly shop since at least 1970. Since that time, he’s seen flows as low as they are now, but he’s never seen water levels this low combined with extremely high temperatures.Because of the new fishing restrictions, Parks expects some clients will choose not to go on their scheduled trips, and others will be more flexible with their plans. If water temperatures remain high for a long period of time, he wouldn’t be surprised if the park adopts full fishing closures.That would be a major crimp in his business, he said.In the meantime, staff at Parks’ shop are re-emphasizing things they normally say anyway, he said. Chiefly, that “if you catch a fish, you play them quickly, keep them in the water as much as you can, get the hook out and turn them loose.”“Don’t dump them into the fastest water around. Return them in a way where they have the opportunity to regain equilibrium,” Parks said.Arrick Swanson, outfitter and owner of Arrick’s Fly Shop in West Yellowstone, said the restrictions mean he’ll have to meet his clients earlier — likely around 5 or 6 a.m. He spent Friday morning calling them up to find out what they want to do.Many were happy to meet earlier. Others were happy to do half-day trips instead, he said. Swanson said he’s seen worse drought conditions back in 1988 — when wildfires affected 36% of the park. He’s seen the park adopt various fishing restrictions in the past.“There’s not much you can really do about it… I don’t know how long it will be until water temperatures come down — probably in the beginning of September,” he said. “Just keep your cool and we’ll all get through this. It’s a good thing to do this because we need to protect and respect the resource.”Water temperatures across the park have exceeded 68 degrees in recent days, and flows on many of Yellowstone’s rivers are nearing historic lows. Compounding the situation, extended forecasts indicate conditions will remain hot and dry, with a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.Monitoring data from the U.S. Geological Survey showed that flows in the Madison River near West Yellowstone, the Gardner River near Mammoth and the Lamar River near the Tower Ranger Station were running at “below normal” or “much below normal” levels on Friday.Water temperatures in the Madison River near West Yellowstone have peaked in the high 70s in recent days. The Lamar River near the Tower Ranger Station has topped 68 degrees in recent days.“These conditions are extremely stressful and can be fatal to fish,” park staff wrote in a news release. They urged anglers to fish during the coolest times of the day and handle fish with care.“Your cooperation will protect the park’s fisheries and may preclude the need to prohibit fishing at all times of the day on some rivers and streams if conditions worsen,” they wrote.Linda Veress, a Yellowstone National Park spokesperson, said park-wide evening fishing restrictions are uncommon, but they have been ordered before. The last time they went into effect was in 2007, she said.Conditions in the park can change quickly, and fisheries managers take many factors into account when limiting angling, Veress said. That makes it’s difficult for officials to know exactly when and under what conditions a full fishing closure would occur.Not complying with the park’s evening fishing restrictions could result in a Class B misdemeanor, Veress said. The charge carries penalties of up to $5,000 in fines and up to six months in jail time.Penalties could be greater for anglers who defy the order and are seen catching fish."Hopefully conditions will improve," Veress said. "Anglers can help out quite a bit by sticking to closure parameters." 