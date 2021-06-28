Rumbling gravel trucks and the whir of chainsaws greeted Gov. Greg Gianforte on his visit to the Bozeman Municipal Watershed project site at Moser trailhead.
The governor met with representatives of the watershed project to discuss the approximately 4,700 acres of land available for treatment in between the Hyalite and Bozeman creek drainages.
The project is a collaborative effort between the U.S. Forest Service, the city of Bozeman, the Natural Resources Conservation Service and the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.
The goal of the project is to protect Bozeman’s water supply, with 80% of the city’s water coming from the Bozeman and Hyalite creeks. A combination of thinning and prescribed burns will be used to reduce the risk of wildfire and to prevent the resulting ash and sediment from contaminating the water supply.
“With the woods being as dry as it is, getting more wildfire resiliency is critical,” Gianforte said.
The Custer Gallatin National Forest is under Stage 1 fire restrictions forest-wide, a move prompted by a report from the U.S. Drought Monitor released Thursday.
The chainsaw backdrop provided the first auditory indication that the project is underway. Corey Lewellen, Bozeman district ranger for the Custer Gallatin National Forest, said that Lg Forestry, an Oregon-based company, is under contract for 230 acres of treatment.
The company was handling small-diameter thinning, taking care of smaller trees and brush that are no larger than 6 to 7 inches in diameter. Smaller trees and brush are ladder fuels, with a fire potentially being able to jump up the rungs of the ladder up to the forest canopy, Lewellen said.
“When a fire can transition into the canopy, it burns so much hotter and so much faster,” Lewellen said. “When a fire gets like that, we have a really hard time being able to safely engage that type of fire.”
R-Y Timber, a Livingston-based sawmill, is contracted to treat 900 acres. The company is set to handle large-diameter thinning and the rebuilding of up to 15 miles of road.
Before any thinning begins, R-Y Timber is spraying to eradicate noxious weeds. The road work is set to begin in mid-August and last until October.
The Bozeman skyline was visible through trees and brush atop a ridge four miles up Moser Creek road. Pink and orange spray paint indicated which trees were to be left untouched, spared from the teeth of chainsaws.
The color difference in the markings are nothing more than an indicator of how long a treatment plan like the watershed project has been waiting in the wings. Mary Erickson, forest supervisor of Custer Gallatin National Forest, said that the treatment of the forest has been a high priority since 2007.
An injunction was placed on the project in 2012, with it finally being lifted in April 2020. A lawsuit filed last July by the Cottonwood Environmental Law Center claimed that the forest service approved the watershed project, along with two other projects, under an outdated forest plan. The suit was thrown out last December.
“This is not about clear cutting but opening things up to build resilience,” Gianforte said.
