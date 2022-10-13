A state-appointed work group is proposing a new permit system for floaters on the Bear Trap Canyon stretch of the Madison River.
The measure is aimed at reducing congestion in the launch area and improving data collection, but opponents worry it could restrict public access.
The details are described in a one-page document within the Madison River Work Group’s broader set of recommendations to the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission.
Officials are collecting public comments on the rule package through 5 p.m. on Friday. The work group spent the last year refining the proposals, which are aimed at reducing social conflict and crowding along one of the most heavily-fished rivers in the state.
Included are recommendations to cap the number of commercially-guided trips down the Madison River at 2019 or 2020 levels, and to collect more data on non-commercial use, partially through adopting a float permit system along the river’s upper and lower reaches.
The work group proposed a separate permit system for non-commercial floaters who take trips down the approximately 9-mile Bear Trap Canyon section of the river, just downstream of Ennis Lake. The segment is well known for its rapids, and it’s a popular route for whitewater rafting.
Work group members recommended that officials initiate the Bear Trap Canyon Float Permit system in 2023, and they outlined daily launch times when floaters would have to start their trips. The windows would be staggered 30 minutes apart, between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Four out of the 21 launch times would be blacked out for commercially guided parties, and a maximum of 16 people could be included in a permitted group of floaters. After two years, officials would review the launch data to determine if further actions are needed.
Madison River Work Group members wrote in the recommendation that a new permit system would help to ease congestion in the limited launch area, where they say social conflict sometimes arises when multiple parties arrive at the same time.
The measure is also aimed at protecting the river and its resources from the threats associated with the unregulated growth of floating recreation, and it could help officials to collect data on use, they wrote.
However, any management action that’s made in the Bear Trap Canyon reach of the river would ultimately fall under the purview of the Bureau of Land Management, not Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. That’s because the waterway flows through the federally-managed Lee Metcalf Wilderness.
At a virtual scoping meeting on Sept. 14, work group member Brian McGeehan said that the state-appointed body was charged with formulating management proposals for all parts of the Madison River, with the Bear Trap Canyon wilderness reach as an exception.
But the BLM, which has its own separate processes for regulating use, thought it would be useful to receive Madison River recommendations from the work group. The proposal could inform future recreation management actions in the canyon, according to McGeehan.
McGeehan said rangers take infrequent float trips down the canyon, and there’s no great way to know exactly how much the river is being used. However, BLM knows that the numbers often exceed the “Limits of Acceptable Use” for the stretch, which is identified as six parties per day.
“There’s a limited spot where you can launch rafts and float parties,” McGeehan said. “Because you’re going to run whitewater, it does take time to rig boats, and if more than one party shows up at the same time, that can cause additional frustrations and congestion at that spot.”
While the recommendation is aimed at easing congestion and bolstering data on use along the river, some worry that adopting a permit system to limit non-commercial floating would set a bad precedent by interfering with the public’s right to navigate a waterway.
Guy Alsentzer, executive director of Upper Missouri Waterkeeper, said the proposed changes for the Bear Trap Canyon segment of the river, which include a daily cap on use, would represent an abrupt and severe shift in recreation management.
The whitewater skills required to navigate the rapids in the canyon naturally regulate use, and while no one disputes the need to work on congestion issues at the launch area, there’s a long legal and policy history around protecting the public’s right to use rivers, he said.
“Let’s not move to the nuclear level of restricting public access, and let’s look at what the data actually indicates,” Alsentzer said. “There was a recreation study that was done in the 1990s. The next logical step would be to re-create that study with the same procedures and metrics.”
Amanda James, Dillon BLM field manager, wrote in a statement that the agency has not received a formal proposal from the Madison River Work Group, nor has it begun the process of evaluating or considering a permit system for the river corridor.
The agency is open to receiving management ideas that are consistent with the area’s wilderness setting, and the first step toward getting those ideas through the public National Environmental Policy Act process is to gather more information and data, she wrote.
“Bozeman and other communities in southwest Montana are experiencing rapid growth, and with that growth come higher numbers of recreating visitors to public lands,” James wrote.
BLM recreation sites along the Madison River corridor are heavily used, according to the agency’s observations, and staff have received complaints regarding use in Bear Trap Canyon specifically, according to James.
The federal agency doesn’t have current visitor use data for the area, and it doesn’t have the authority to regulate numbers of parties on the Madison River, aside from the segment included in wilderness, she wrote.
“The greatest role that BLM plays, with respect to levels of use on the river, is indirectly linked to the vehicle parking capacity of BLM recreation sites,” James wrote.
