Otters at Trout Lake
Otters are seen at Trout Lake in Yellowstone National Park.

 Eric Johnston/National Park Service

Three women were injured in an otter attack Wednesday evening while floating the Jefferson River, Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks said Thursday.

The women were floating on inner tubes about 3 miles upstream from Sappington Bridge, a few miles away from the Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park. Around 8 p.m. they observed one or two otters, and an otter approached and attacked them.

The women eventually got out of the water and the otter swam away. All three were injured and received medical treatment in Bozeman.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com

