Three women were injured in an otter attack Wednesday evening while floating the Jefferson River, Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks said Thursday.
The women were floating on inner tubes about 3 miles upstream from Sappington Bridge, a few miles away from the Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park. Around 8 p.m. they observed one or two otters, and an otter approached and attacked them.
The women eventually got out of the water and the otter swam away. All three were injured and received medical treatment in Bozeman.
One woman with more serious injuries was life-flighted in a helicopter to the Bozeman hospital to receive treatment.
“They all have significant injuries and one has severe facial trauma,” a friend of the women wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday.
None of the injuries were life threatening, said FWP spokesperson Morgan Jacobsen in an interview.
After exiting the water, the women called 911. Several agencies responded including FWP, Montana Highway Patrol, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Jefferson Valley Ambulance, Life Flight, and a local landowner.
On Thursday FWP posted signs at several fishing access sites in the area warning recreationists of aggressive otter activity. No further management action is planned at this time, Jacobsen said.
Attacks from otters are quite rare, Jacobsen said, but otters can be defensive of themselves and their young when in close proximity to humans. They give birth in April and are spotted swimming with their young in the water during summer.
Otters can also be defensive of food resources, especially when food is scarce, Jacobsen said.
The last time a similar incident happened in southwest Montana was in 2021, when an otter attacked a 12-year-old boy floating on the Big Hole River.
FWP is advising recreationists to give wildlife plenty of space and for people to keep their distance from them. Giving animals space can help prevent dangerous encounters and cause less stress for wildlife, Jacobsen said. Animals behave more naturally when left undisturbed from humans.
If you are attacked by an otter, fight back, Jacobsen said. Get away from the animal and out of the water as soon as possible and seek medical attention.
