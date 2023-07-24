Grizzly Bear Attack

FILE - A bear trap set by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is seen on July 7, 2021, in Ovando, Mont. Authorities set similar traps on Saturday night, July 22, 2023, and Sunday night, July 23, to catch a grizzly with at least one cub that attacked and killed a woman near West Yellowstone, Mont.

 Tom Bauer - member image share, ASSOCIATED PRESS

A woman was killed in a grizzly bear encounter on Saturday near West Yellowstone, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks said Monday.

A hiker found the body of Amie Adamson, 48, around 8 a.m. Saturday on the Buttermilk Trail, about eight miles west of West Yellowstone, and alerted FWP.

Adamson, of Derby, Kansas, was working in Yellowstone National Park this summer and loved to be active outdoors, according to social media posts from her family.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

