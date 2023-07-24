A woman was killed in a grizzly bear encounter on Saturday near West Yellowstone, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks said Monday.
A hiker found the body of Amie Adamson, 48, around 8 a.m. Saturday on the Buttermilk Trail, about eight miles west of West Yellowstone, and alerted FWP.
Adamson, of Derby, Kansas, was working in Yellowstone National Park this summer and loved to be active outdoors, according to social media posts from her family.
FWP wardens and bear specialists from other agencies found Adamson had wounds consistent with a bear attack, said FWP spokesperson Morgan Jacobsen in an interview. They also found tracks from an adult grizzly bear and at least one cub near the site.
Adamson was believed to be alone during the encounter, and no bear spray or firearms were found at the scene. Reports indicate she was wearing jogging shoes and believed to be out for a morning run.
A former high school English teacher, Adamson has published a book about her experience hiking and running across the country.
“She died doing something she loved in a place she loved,” Janet Adamson, her mother, wrote in a Facebook post that was later deleted.
It’s unknown whether Adamson was preyed upon or had a chance encounter in an area with a high density of grizzly bears, FWP officials said.
Jacobsen said Monday morning that the government agencies are still searching for the bear. FWP is investigating the incident with the Forest Service, West Yellowstone Police Department, National Park Service, Hebgen Basin Fire, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, and Idaho Fish and Game.
Because of the incident’s proximity to town, residences, campgrounds and a high-use OHV trail system, officials are trying to capture the bear to protect human safety, Jacobsen said.
On Saturday the Forest Service closed the Buttermilk trail area for the emergency, which will remain in effect through Aug. 25.
The closure follows the Continental Divide Trail from the trailhead near Targhee Pass on Highway 20 south to the confluence with Cream Creek Road. The closure follows these roads to the east and north back to the Forest Service boundary south of Highway 20 and to the west to connect with the Continental Divide Trail.
Given the severity of the incident, if this is a bear that’s become habituated to humans and is near town, it’s important for officials to address that, Jacobsen said.
Since Saturday night, FWP has set three culvert traps in the area of the incident, but have not managed to catch anything.
The agency also searched the area from an aircraft and did not locate any bears.
On Saturday night, a trail camera did capture an image of an adult grizzly bear with two cubs, Jacobsen said.
Officials plan to set more traps on Monday evening, he noted. When asked how long the effort to locate the bear will last if unsuccessful, he said the agencies are taking those plans day by day.
The agency doesn’t want to expand the trapping effort too far as to avoid capturing a bear that wasn’t involved in the attack, Jacobsen said, but it’s a delicate balance between managing that and protecting public safety.
Officials took fur samples from the attack site so they’ll be able to genetically profile the animal and confirm the bear responsible for the attack if it’s found.
The last death from a bear attack in southwest Montana happened in March 2022, where a hiker was killed southwest of Livingston near Dome Mountain.
{span}Last week, a bear in the Flathead Valley was captured and euthanized by FWP after repeated interactions with humans and displaying habituated behaviors.{/span}
Bear attacks are still extremely rare, according to the National Park Service. Since Yellowstone National Park opened in 1872, only eight people have been killed by bears in the park.
Still, officials are advising Montanans to be bear aware as grizzly bear populations become denser in certain areas and increase the likelihood of human-bear encounters.
People can take precautions to avoid negative bear encounters. Tips include carrying bear spray and knowing how to use it, traveling in groups whenever possible and making noise so as to not surprise bears, and staying away from animal carcasses.
People should also store food appropriately in bear-safe containers and not leave attractants lying around, and keep garbage, bird feeders, and pet food in a secure indoor building. Feeding bears is illegal in Montana.
If you encounter a bear, never approach it, and don’t run away. For more tips about bear safety people can visit https://fwp.mt.gov/conservation/wildlife-management/bear/be-bear-aware.
